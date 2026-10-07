The shrill sound of a flat-six engine rings out as the Porsche prototype flies down the Weissach test track straight. Coming up fast is a tight right hander, and legendary test driver Walter Röhrl waits, waits, then slams the brakes hard, downshifting by clicking the paddleshifter.

My right side is pressed into the low-set seat as the car’s nose bumps over the apex, then the former rally driver boots it, the revs climb higher, the speed piles on and my mind struggles to process: this…is…an electric car. Welcome to one lap in the all-new ‘Porsche 718 Boxster prototyp’.

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It’s a lap that starts with Röhrl telling me: “Normally, I hate electric cars. But this is really fun, it’s like a race car.” And he proceeds to drive it like a race car for the next 1.55-miles, firing up through the – simulated – gears, seemingly blipping the throttle to heel-and-toe on a downshift, pinning me in the seat with lateral g-forces.

What’s most remarkable is the way the nose peels into corners with a swing of my pilot’s wrists: there’s none of that inertia so typical of a heavy electric car. Nor the roll: the Boxster feels utterly braced on its uneven rubber (very wide, 21-inch Pirelli P Zero Rs at the rear, thinner 20s up front), allowing Röhrl to go hard on the rollercoaster circuit – even if he’s probably driving at six-tenths.

Porsche says the secret is the 718’s ‘centre battery layout’. Behind the two seats sits a bulky chest of pouch cells, arranged in two layers and coupled with the battery management system. It sits where the old Boxster’s powertrain was, to give a mid-engined feel. But the EV’s weight distribution – with 55 per cent over the rear axle – is actually closer to a 50:50 split than the old combustion roadster’s.