It would appear that reports about the canning of the pure-electric Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman were, indeed, greatly exaggerated. A prototype of the petrol-free drop-top was spotted testing on the Nurburgring, with its brakes glowing red, giving us our best look yet at the hotly-debated next evolution of Porsche’s entry-level sports car.

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The new Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman have been in development for several long years at this point, and were originally destined to be available exclusively with battery power. Then in 2025, Porsche announced that the most focused, top-tier versions of the twins – basically, the next GT4, Spyder or GT4 RS – would, in fact, now feature an old fashioned contraption called a combustion engine.

This was great news for die-hard fans who hadn’t been convinced by the brand’s plans to make its iconic entry-level sports cars electric. The traditionalists then probably rejoiced when it was reported that Porsche’s new CEO Michael Leiters was considering killing the electric 718 Boxster and Cayman project all together not long after taking the reins of the financially-challenged brand.

It’s not hard to see why with soaring development expenses, budget constraints, and market demand dwindling from high-end EVs. The pair have cost the company billions of euros to develop and their launch has been delayed due to numerous disruptions, such as the supplier of the high-performance battery cells, Northvolt, filing for bankruptcy.