“There will be no fully electric 911,” said Porsche chief executive Dr. Michael Leiters at the German firm’s annual general meeting.

Explaining the three pillars in the company’s ‘Strategy 2035’, Porsche’s boss said the iconic sports car wouldn’t go pure-electric, although hybridisation – as seen for the first time on a 911 with last year's GTS – will be crucial for Porsche’s legendary model.

“For the 911, the specially developed performance hybrid powertrain is a fundamental building block, a sort of elixir of life for the future”, said Leiters. The pillar that this part of the wider strategy falls under is labelled by Porsche as “Products and technology” - which Leiters said is “the decisive lever to make Porsche stronger again”.

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The AGM came against the backdrop of Porsche declaring profit margins that fell to just 1.1 per cent in 2025, down from 14.1 per cent in 2024. Despite “the market environment remaining very challenging”, Porsche expects 2026 profit margins to sit between 5.5 and 7.5 per cent.

Along with not expanding the 911 range with pure-electric power, Leiters also said that steps were being taken to slim down the Porsche range. In the Strategy 2035 round-up, Porsche added that its portfolio had “become too complex – even compared to the competition”.