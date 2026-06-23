Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

No electric Porsche 911: brand confirms future plans that omit EV flagship

AGM mentioned a slimming of the Porsche portfolio and no mention of electric Cayman or Boxster

By:Alastair Crooks
23 Jun 2026
Porsche logo

“There will be no fully electric 911,” said Porsche chief executive Dr. Michael Leiters at the German firm’s annual general meeting. 

Explaining the three pillars in the company’s ‘Strategy 2035’, Porsche’s boss said the iconic sports car wouldn’t go pure-electric, although hybridisation – as seen for the first time on a 911 with last year's GTS – will be crucial for Porsche’s legendary model. 

“For the 911, the specially developed performance hybrid powertrain is a fundamental building block, a sort of elixir of life for the future”, said Leiters. The pillar that this part of the wider strategy falls under is labelled by Porsche as “Products and technology” - which Leiters said is “the decisive lever to make Porsche stronger again”. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The AGM came against the backdrop of Porsche declaring profit margins that fell to just 1.1 per cent in 2025, down from 14.1 per cent in 2024. Despite “the market environment remaining very challenging”, Porsche expects 2026 profit margins to sit between 5.5 and 7.5 per cent. 

Along with not expanding the 911 range with pure-electric power, Leiters also said that steps were being taken to slim down the Porsche range. In the Strategy 2035 round-up, Porsche added that its portfolio had “become too complex – even compared to the competition”. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Leiters added: “That’s why we are reducing the number of model variants and focusing more sharply. In the US, for example, we have discontinued two body variants of the Taycan. In doing so, we are responding to customer preferences in this market.”

This move doesn’t mean Porsche has given up on EVs, however. Leiters also said he was “convinced that the Cayenne Electric can play a key role for Porsche in the electric age – and help to build a true BEV heritage”.  

Another pillar of Porsche’s future is “Company and operations” and while some of this will likely focus on likely cutting jobs through “streamlining”, Leiters also said there’s potential to cut costs through platform sharing with future models. With Porsche stating it will investigate “further synergies between the models”, Leiters added, “this explicitly includes intelligent use of the Group’s modular systems. With the Cayenne and the Macan, we have already proven that we have mastered this recipe for success."

Both of those cars sit on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, which is highly flexible - and in PPE Sport form was destined to underpin the electric Cayman and Boxster. There were no mentions of the electric replacements for Porsche’s entry-level sports cars within the AGM, although we expect to find out more during the company’s Capital Markets Day on 7 October when, Michael Leiters concluded, “We will clearly set out where we are heading.” 

Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...
Google
Reddit 
Whatsapp

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Porsche Taycan gets virtual gearbox and wild body kit from Manthey
Porsche Taycan - front

Porsche Taycan gets virtual gearbox and wild body kit from Manthey

The Porsche Taycan's new E-Shift system introduces eight virtual gears accessed via paddles behind the steering wheel
News
17 Jun 2026
New Porsche 911 GT3 Earls Court 51 Edition celebrates brand’s 75th UK anniversary
Porsche 911 GT3 Earls Court 51 Edition - front

New Porsche 911 GT3 Earls Court 51 Edition celebrates brand’s 75th UK anniversary

£250,000 Porsche 911 GT3 Earls Court 51 Edition revealed as homage to classic 356 coupe
News
17 Jun 2026
Best 60s cars: the 35 greatest cars of the 1960s
Best cars of the 1960s - header image

Best 60s cars: the 35 greatest cars of the 1960s

The swinging sixties brought a vast array of unforgettable cars that would establish the path of the industry for decades to come. We pick our top 35 …
Best cars & vans
16 Jun 2026
Unique Porsche 911 creations bring Toy Story 5 to life
Pixar TS5 x Porsche

Unique Porsche 911 creations bring Toy Story 5 to life

Heads up Toy Story collectors - these three special Porsche 911s are heading to auction
News
9 Jun 2026

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV is a 7-seater steal at £295 per month
Hyundai Santa Fe - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV is a 7-seater steal at £295 per month

The Santa Fe PHEV is an unmistakable presence with great practicality and fuel efficiency, making it an ideal Deal of the Day for 21 June.
News
21 Jun 2026
Chery Tiggo 9 vs MGS9: a budget Chinese 7-seater SUV showdown
Chery Tiggo 9 vs MGS9 - front tracking

Chery Tiggo 9 vs MGS9: a budget Chinese 7-seater SUV showdown

We pit the biggest seven-seaters from MG and Chery into battle. Will the MGS9 or Tiggo 9 lead the revolution?
Car group tests
20 Jun 2026
New Renault Megane facelift: 310-mile range, sportier looks and MagSafe
Tom Jervis with the facelifted Renault Megane

New Renault Megane facelift: 310-mile range, sportier looks and MagSafe

Mid-life update for Renault’s electric family hatch brings a bigger LFP battery and refreshed styling
News
22 Jun 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content