No electric Porsche 911: brand confirms future plans that omit EV flagship
AGM mentioned a slimming of the Porsche portfolio and no mention of electric Cayman or Boxster
“There will be no fully electric 911,” said Porsche chief executive Dr. Michael Leiters at the German firm’s annual general meeting.
Explaining the three pillars in the company’s ‘Strategy 2035’, Porsche’s boss said the iconic sports car wouldn’t go pure-electric, although hybridisation – as seen for the first time on a 911 with last year's GTS – will be crucial for Porsche’s legendary model.
“For the 911, the specially developed performance hybrid powertrain is a fundamental building block, a sort of elixir of life for the future”, said Leiters. The pillar that this part of the wider strategy falls under is labelled by Porsche as “Products and technology” - which Leiters said is “the decisive lever to make Porsche stronger again”.
The AGM came against the backdrop of Porsche declaring profit margins that fell to just 1.1 per cent in 2025, down from 14.1 per cent in 2024. Despite “the market environment remaining very challenging”, Porsche expects 2026 profit margins to sit between 5.5 and 7.5 per cent.
Along with not expanding the 911 range with pure-electric power, Leiters also said that steps were being taken to slim down the Porsche range. In the Strategy 2035 round-up, Porsche added that its portfolio had “become too complex – even compared to the competition”.
Leiters added: “That’s why we are reducing the number of model variants and focusing more sharply. In the US, for example, we have discontinued two body variants of the Taycan. In doing so, we are responding to customer preferences in this market.”
This move doesn’t mean Porsche has given up on EVs, however. Leiters also said he was “convinced that the Cayenne Electric can play a key role for Porsche in the electric age – and help to build a true BEV heritage”.
Another pillar of Porsche’s future is “Company and operations” and while some of this will likely focus on likely cutting jobs through “streamlining”, Leiters also said there’s potential to cut costs through platform sharing with future models. With Porsche stating it will investigate “further synergies between the models”, Leiters added, “this explicitly includes intelligent use of the Group’s modular systems. With the Cayenne and the Macan, we have already proven that we have mastered this recipe for success."
Both of those cars sit on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, which is highly flexible - and in PPE Sport form was destined to underpin the electric Cayman and Boxster. There were no mentions of the electric replacements for Porsche’s entry-level sports cars within the AGM, although we expect to find out more during the company’s Capital Markets Day on 7 October when, Michael Leiters concluded, “We will clearly set out where we are heading.”
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