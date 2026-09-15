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New Audi RS Q5 SUV seen putting its performance to the test

Audi’s first-ever RS Q5 is nearly here in both Sportback and SUV form, with upwards of 600bhp and a 50-mile EV range

By:Matt Robinson, Jordan Katsianis
16 Sep 2026
New Audi RS Q5 SUV - front tracking 10

What looks to be the first-ever Audi RS Q5 is on the way, with both Sportback and SUV versions of the anticipated plug-in hybrid bruiser having been spotted in quick succession. Both of these performance mid-size SUVs should arrive as early as next year, with prices expected to start at around £100,000.

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The RS Q5 will borrow many technical elements from the new RS 5. At its core is a twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 engine that’s paired with an electric motor sandwiched between the engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission, driven from a 25.9kWh battery pack.

Peak power from the RS Q5’s engine and electric motor should match the RS 5’s 630bhp, as should its 825Nm maximum torque. Performance is likely to be marginally down on the lower and likely lighter RS 5, taking somewhere in the high three-second range to hit 62mph. However, this powertrain doesn’t just unleash incredible performance, but will also offer an impressive electric range of up to 45–50 miles, depending on your wheel choice.

This will also usefully reduce the car’s fuel consumption to around 70mpg, while CO2 should be around the 100g/km mark. Compared to traditional non-hybridised high-performance SUVs, this won’t just cut running costs but also make a significant dent in your tax bill – depending on how you decide to pay for it.

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Yet the RS Q5’s changes will go deeper than just offering huge performance. Audi hasn’t changed the body-in-white as it does with its RS 5, but it has fitted some small arch extensions that make room for wider axles and larger wheels – 21 inches in the case of this prototype. The RS 5’s clever rear differential and rear-wheel steering will also help control the weight, which is likely to be around 2,500kg.

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The styling is also set to undergo a fundamental overhaul, as this new model will feature the new design language Audi’s Concept C and Nuvolari supercar. This is obvious with the prototype’s grille, which has a squarer shape, flanked by two tall and narrow outer intakes. This new model hasn’t gone as far as to replace the headlights or bonnet, but it already previews a more restrained aesthetic than we’ve been used to seeing on RS models over the past decade or so. 

A similarly understated approach is also applied at the rear, where the two large oval exhaust pipes now sit in their more traditional positions compared to other new-age RS models. Our initial look at the model involved a Sportback body, but subsequent photos taken at the Nürburgring Nordschleife show the SUV version. We’re expecting both to adhere to the range structure we’re used to seeing from RS models in the UK, made up of standard, Carbon Black and Vorsprung variants.

New Audi RS Q5 SUV - rear 10

The RS Q5 might well arrive at the perfect time for Audi. Neither BMW or Mercedes-AMG offer direct rivals with this level of performance in the class, with the X3 topping out with the ‘warm’ M50 model and AMG’s new GLC 53 matching that car for power and price. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and Maserati Grecale Trofeo are still available, but both are ageing and don’t offer the versatility of a plug-in hybrid option.

Finally, Porsche’s new petrol-powered Macan is being hastily developed, but is still at least 24 months away. It will also share many of the Audi’s components, potentially including the plug-in hybrid powertrain. This all suggests that, for now at least, Audi’s new RS Q5 might be the only choice for anyone after a petrol-powered mid-sized high-performance SUV. However, if you’re willing to go full EV, the Porsche Macan Turbo and forthcoming iX3 M and GLC Electric AMG will be compelling alternatives. 

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