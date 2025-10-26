Car Deal of the Day: an Audi Q5 for £391 a month will make you talk of the town

Classy looks; well equipped

Fuel-efficient 2.0-litre diesel

Only £391.24 a month

If the idea of a Genesis GV70 seems a little too leftfield when it comes to choosing a premium mid-sized SUV, then how about the more conventionally upmarket Audi Q5?

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Select Car Leasing is offering the Q5 for just £391.24 a month at the moment, only a few pounds more than the Genesis GV70 deal we featured earlier this week.

Advertisement - Article continues below

You need to stump up a pretty hefty £5,048.88 as a 12-month initial payment, but that’s what’s required for rock-bottom monthlies. However, you can knock this down to a nine-month initial payment, which comes to a more palatable £4,224.63, and only sees the monthly outlay rise to £430.

Mileage, for the 12-month initial payment, is capped at 5,000 a year, which could be a bit limiting for some. That’s why we’d fork out another £7.82 a month and raise the annual limit to 8,000. Nudging up the limit is a particularly good idea because this deal gets you the frugal diesel, so having more scope to go further makes a lot of sense, as it’s a real mile-muncher.

The diesel in question is 2.0-litre TDI, the default choice for a car like this a few years ago, as it’s a very smooth performer. There’s around 200bhp on tap and fuel economy is rated at over 47mpg.

This deal gets you the Q5 in Sport trim, which is the entry-rung model, but the Audi is very well-equipped. Sport bags you 19-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, four-zone climate control, front sports seats and a large touchscreen with smartphone connectivity.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Audi Q5 leasing offers from leading providers on our Audi Q5 page.

Check out the Audi Q5 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…