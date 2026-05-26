Verdict

The new Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 proves AMG is back on the right path – this brute of an SUV has plenty more character than the brand’s recent four-cylinder cars. The straight-six engine sounds absolutely fantastic and is sure to put a smile on your face, but you can also sneak through quiet villages without alerting the neighbourhood watch. There’s a great duality between comfort and sportiness with this car. Although we’re not sure if that makes up for the occasionally annoying gearbox, the enormous price tag and the way it drinks petrol.

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We all go through phrases in life, but instead of a goth era or getting really into golf, when Mercedes-AMG – the people known for making big thumping V8s that love to annihilate tyres – had a bit of identity crisis recently, it became obsessed with putting a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine into every car it could – from hot hatches to its flagship £100k+ GT.

There’s no denying the ‘M139’ engine was technically impressive and it wasn’t short on power. The problem was the mighty little motor lacked character and the ability to deliver the sort of soundtrack that AMG’s previous creations could.

Thankfully, that four-cylinder phase is now over and the brand is going back to what it does best: creating cars with big personalities that can make a lot of noise and show you a good time.