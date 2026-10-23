Volvo will unleash a new mid-size electric SUV in 2027. The EX50 is a spacious, cutting-edge software-defined vehicle with 800-volt architecture for fast charging and a big range.

The new model will provide the Swedish car maker with a direct rival to the strong-selling Tesla Model Y and Audi Q4 e-tron, while also bridging the gap between the recently updated EX40 and the all-new EX60 in the Volvo portfolio.

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Prices are likely to start from just under £50,000, placing the EX50 in the same ballpark as many of the UK’s most popular electric SUV models.

The new car was originally conceived as the EX40 replacement, at a time when Volvo was hopeful of phasing out combustion models for an all-electric line-up. Current market conditions mean that’s a pipedream, with the revised XC40 and its EX40 sister car soldiering on.

The EX50’s sub-£50k price (to avoid the luxury car tax) is a significant chunk less than that of the EX60, which starts at around £57,000, while also leaving space for the EX40, which should be pitched just under £40,000, and rival the smaller BMW iX1 and Mercedes GLA.

Volvo has begun communicating the EX50 to investors. On its recent third-quarter financial results call, the firm said the new car would be a “global BEV” positioned beneath the EX60, targeting a “large, lower-priced market segment” in Europe. It is hoped the model will “further strengthen BEV leadership and improve margins”.