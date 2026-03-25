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The New Volvo EX30 Cargo just got a lot cheaper

The commercial version of the EX30 is now eligible for the Zero Emission Van Grant (ZEVG), knocking a good chunk of money off its list price

By:Matt Robinson, Tom Jervis
13 Oct 2026
Volvo EX30 Cargo - front 3/46

Volvo has confirmed that the Volvo EX30 is eligible for a chunky discount via the Government’s Zero Emission Van Grant (ZEVG), which it’s now eligible for. This takes £2,500 off the price, giving a new starting figure of £33,529.

The Volvo EX30 Cargo was revealed earlier this year as the latest example of a popular electric car being given the cargo-van treatment for image-conscious businesses.

The EX30 Cargo features an enlarged boot, thanks to the removal of the second row of seats. This creates a flat loading bay, perfect for IKEA trips or any other hauling, resulting in 1,000 litres of stowage capacity and a maximum payload of 390kg – the equivalent to, in case you were wondering, roughly 11 IKEA Billy bookcases. 

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To ensure shipments don’t fly into the cockpit whenever EX30 Cargo drivers make use of the car’s one-pedal driving capability, the SUV-based van also gets a metal grate between the front seats and the load area. The rear doors can also open wider for easier access, although the tinted glass windows still remain. In fact, there are no real visible differences between the Cargo and the standard EX30, mainly due to the fact that it’s in effect an aftermarket conversion by Volvo UK.

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The EX30 Cargo is available in two trims – Core and Plus – and can be had in both standard and rugged Cross Country form. Even Core models come pretty generously equipped for a cargo van, with 18-inch wheels, Google-powered infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, adaptive cruise control, a reversing camera and a heat pump. Plus trim adds heated seats and a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charging, a Harman Kardon sound system, two-tone paint and larger 19-inch alloys.

In terms of powertrains, two battery options are offered: 51kWh and 69kWh. The former should provide a range in excess of 200 miles – the standard EX30 is rated at 214 miles – and can be had in either 152bhp or 268bhp forms. The larger battery, Volvo says, is sufficient for more than 300 miles on a single charge, and can be had with the rear-mounted 268bhp motor or, if you’re offering an express-delivery service, a twin-motor system that boasts 422bhp. With all-wheel drive grip, this range-topping P8 model is capable of 0-62mph in just over three-and-a-half seconds.

Volvo EX30 Cargo - rear and doors open6

Customers can order from existing previous model year stock, or configure a brand-new model from scratch; the base 152bhp model is only available for the 2027 model year and onwards. Interested buyers must contact Volvo Cars UK’s fleet sales channel to place their order.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Matt Robinson
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