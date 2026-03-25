The New Volvo EX30 Cargo just got a lot cheaper

Volvo has confirmed that the Volvo EX30 is eligible for a chunky discount via the Government’s Zero Emission Van Grant (ZEVG), which it’s now eligible for. This takes £2,500 off the price, giving a new starting figure of £33,529.

The Volvo EX30 Cargo was revealed earlier this year as the latest example of a popular electric car being given the cargo-van treatment for image-conscious businesses.

The EX30 Cargo features an enlarged boot, thanks to the removal of the second row of seats. This creates a flat loading bay, perfect for IKEA trips or any other hauling, resulting in 1,000 litres of stowage capacity and a maximum payload of 390kg – the equivalent to, in case you were wondering, roughly 11 IKEA Billy bookcases.

Advertisement - Article continues below

To ensure shipments don’t fly into the cockpit whenever EX30 Cargo drivers make use of the car’s one-pedal driving capability, the SUV-based van also gets a metal grate between the front seats and the load area. The rear doors can also open wider for easier access, although the tinted glass windows still remain. In fact, there are no real visible differences between the Cargo and the standard EX30, mainly due to the fact that it’s in effect an aftermarket conversion by Volvo UK.