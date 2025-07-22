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Car Deal of the Day: Volvo EX30 for £263 a month is Swedish style on a shoestring

The EX30 is one of the most stylish small electric SUVs around. It’s our Deal of the Day for 4 November.

By:George Armitage
4 Nov 2026
Volvo EX30 - front cornering

Few small electric SUVs are as stylish as the Volvo EX30 – but it’s style you can get on a shoestring right now with Auto Express, because leasing prices are as low as £263 a month.

Through our Buy A Car service, GB Leasing is offering the svelte Swede on a two-year deal for a super-low £262.74 a month, after a 12-month initial payment of £3,452.88, with mileage capped at 5,000 a year. 

You could save over £500 upfront by switching to a nine-month initial payment plan, which still sees the monthly price coming in at well under £300. Meanwhile, upping the annual mileage cap to 8,000 can be done for a little over a tenner extra a month. 

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This deal gets you the entry-level Core model – but remember, Volvo is a premium brand, and plenty of goodies are thrown in as standard. They include 18-inch alloys, a classy dark blue interior theme, plenty of safety equipment, plus an excellent Google-based infotainment system with Google Assistant, Maps and Play Store.

Core trim is paired with the P5 powertrain, so that's a 268bhp electric motor, which gets its juice from a 51kWh battery pack. Volvo claims a sprightly 0-62mph sprint time of 5.7 seconds, and a WLTP range of 214 miles; a maximum DC charging speed of 134kW means a 0-80 per cent charge takes around half an hour.

The EX30 isn't the last word in thrills behind the wheel, but there's plenty of go and it's an easy and refined car to drive. Excellent regenerative braking makes city driving a breeze, and the EX30 is also pretty impressive at cruising along the motorway.  

Volvo EX30 - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great Volvo EX30 leasing offers from leading providers on our Volvo EX30 page.

Check out the Volvo EX30 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on Volvo EX30 rivals

Skoda Elroq

Skoda Elroq

New in-stock Skoda ElroqCash £29,806Avg. savings £4,212
New Skoda Elroq

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KIA EV3

KIA EV3

New in-stock KIA EV3Cash £29,300Avg. savings £3,541
New KIA EV3

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Jeep Avenger

Jeep Avenger

New in-stock Jeep AvengerCash £28,662Avg. savings £1,849
New Jeep Avenger

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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