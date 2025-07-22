Stylish design; minimalist interior

214-mile range

Get the deal at only £262.74 a month

Few small electric SUVs are as stylish as the Volvo EX30 – but it’s style you can get on a shoestring right now with Auto Express, because leasing prices are as low as £263 a month.

Through our Buy A Car service, GB Leasing is offering the svelte Swede on a two-year deal for a super-low £262.74 a month, after a 12-month initial payment of £3,452.88, with mileage capped at 5,000 a year.

You could save over £500 upfront by switching to a nine-month initial payment plan, which still sees the monthly price coming in at well under £300. Meanwhile, upping the annual mileage cap to 8,000 can be done for a little over a tenner extra a month.

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This deal gets you the entry-level Core model – but remember, Volvo is a premium brand, and plenty of goodies are thrown in as standard. They include 18-inch alloys, a classy dark blue interior theme, plenty of safety equipment, plus an excellent Google-based infotainment system with Google Assistant, Maps and Play Store.

Core trim is paired with the P5 powertrain, so that's a 268bhp electric motor, which gets its juice from a 51kWh battery pack. Volvo claims a sprightly 0-62mph sprint time of 5.7 seconds, and a WLTP range of 214 miles; a maximum DC charging speed of 134kW means a 0-80 per cent charge takes around half an hour.

The EX30 isn't the last word in thrills behind the wheel, but there's plenty of go and it's an easy and refined car to drive. Excellent regenerative braking makes city driving a breeze, and the EX30 is also pretty impressive at cruising along the motorway.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great Volvo EX30 leasing offers from leading providers on our Volvo EX30 page.

Check out the Volvo EX30 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…