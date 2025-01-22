The Toyota Celica is making a long awaited return. We’ve known for some time that Toyota has been working on a mid-engined sports car – we’ve even driven it in an early prototype form – but the name hasn’t been clear until now.

Given the mid-engined layout, a new Toyota MR2 might have made some sense, but it looks as though the Japanese brand will be leaning on the incredible World Rally Championship heritage of the Celica name. On an Instagram post, Toyota confirmed it’ll run two cars in the WRC’s Rally1 category next year - a GR Yaris under the Gazoo Racing banner, and a GR Celica in Toyota Racing guise.

The 2027-on Rally1 regulations allow cars with a tubular steel structure onto which manufacturers can stick whatever bodyshell they like, production-inspired or otherwise. While that means there doesn’t have to be a showroom version of the GR Celica Rally1 car, it seems logical that the name will be used in competition to give a link to Toyota’s new sports car.

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Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda is playing a key role in the comeback. President of Toyota between 2009 and 2023, Toyoda oversaw the launch of the LFA for Lexus, then the relatively affordable Toyota GT86 and GR86 sports cars, plus he helped bring back the Supra name. Under his ‘Morizo’ racing driver pseudonym, Toyoda even flipped a GR Yaris rally car onto its roof during testing, and was recently seen racing a prototype that gives us our best look yet at the incoming sports car.