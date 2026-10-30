Mystery Toyota sighting hints at new small electric SUV designed for Europe

Toyota has been testing a rather mysterious model in Germany, suggesting a new small SUV is being readied for the European market.

Wearing the body of a Corolla Cross – an existing SUV that’s not available in the UK – this test vehicle might look fairly mundane, but there’s a good chance it’s hiding something more radical underneath.

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That’s because this is an early development mule, a test vehicle that uses a body from a different – and often completely unrelated – model in place of prototype panels of the car it’ll eventually become.

Mules like this are generally created very early in the development cycle, so it’s unusual for Toyota, as a Japanese brand, to have one testing here in Europe. This tells us it could be a primarily Euro-focused project in a similar vein to the C-HR and Aygo X.

There are obvious clues that the model is all-electric, with the Corolla Cross’s shallow body not hiding much of the chassis and powertrain components. There’s no exhaust system, and the wheels also look relatively large for a car with these dimensions.

With all this in mind, we could be looking at a new B-segment crossover or SUV to compete against electric models such as the Volkswagen ID. Cross, Vauxhall Mokka and Renault 4.