The long-awaited return of the compact Toyota sports car is approaching – with no small thanks to the brand’s motorsport endeavours. The project is being led straight from the top by the firm’s chairman, Akio Toyoda, and the end result will be either a new Toyota MR2 or Toyota Celica.

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What we know for sure is that a new mid-engined sports car is indeed coming from Toyota, and the boss is playing a key role in the comeback. President of Toyota between 2009 and 2023, Toyoda oversaw the launch of the LFA for Lexus, then the relatively affordable Toyota GT86 and GR86 sports cars, plus he helped bring back the Supra name. Under his ‘Morizo’ racing driver pseudonym, Toyoda even flipped a GR Yaris rally car onto its roof during testing, and was recently seen racing a prototype that gives us our best look yet at the incoming sports car.

This hands-on approach to development has guided the mid-engined Toyota project to motorsport, something Toyoda is extremely passionate about.

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Motorsport influence for mid-engined sports car

The last mid-engined car from Toyota was the third-generation MR2, which bowed out in 2006. As a result, the development of the new model had to start almost from scratch.