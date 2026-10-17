Skoda Octavia Estate vs Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer: top estates head to head
We discover if value-packed Vauxhall Astra estate has enough to dislodge the ever-popular Skoda Octavia in our affections
Anybody who wants a family car, but doesn’t want an SUV, is somewhat limited for choice, yet estate cars offer buyers something different and arguably more practical. Within the sector itself, there are plenty of options available, too, and one that’s been given a bit of a makeover recently is the Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer.
Blink and you might miss some of the detail changes, but of greater significance is the radical price restructuring that Vauxhall has undertaken to help the Astra ST make headway in terms of sales. In the past, you’d expect to pay a premium of up to £2,000 for an estate over the equivalent hatchback, but for 2026 Vauxhall has introduced price parity between the five-door and the Sports Tourer. What’s more, prices are matched between the hybrid, PHEV and all-electric variants.
Beyond the platform-sharing Peugeot 308, there aren’t many electric or PHEV estates at the Astra’s price point, so for this test we’re pitching the 1.2 Hybrid against the slightly more expensive Skoda Octavia mild hybrid. The Czech machine is one of our favourites, but does it still have the talent to outperform the newly rejuvenated Astra?
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Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer
|Model:
|Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer 1.2 Hybrid Ultimate
|Price:
|£33,995
|Powertrain:
|1.2-litre 3cyl petrol MHEV, 143bhp
|0-62mph:
|9.3 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|41.3mpg
|Official range:
|472 miles
|Annual VED:
|£200
The eighth-generation Astra was the first to be developed under the Stellantis umbrella, and it uses a platform that’s shared with the Peugeot 308, among others. As with that model, it comes as either a five-door hatchback or load-lugging estate.
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Updates in 2026 have seen minor tweaks to the looks and a price restructure, too. The Astra costs from £26,495, and that’s the same for both body styles. Hybrid, PHEV and Electric models are on offer in Griffin, GS and Ultimate specifications.
Tester’s notes
As well as levelling prices between powertrains, Vauxhall slashed the Astra’s RRP when compared with the outgoing car. The PHEV has savings of around £10,000 when compared with its predecessor, while the Astra Electric is around £5,000 less, and that’s before taking the Government’s Electric Car Grant into account.
The Astra qualifies for the £1,500 ECG, so undercuts the Hybrid and PHEV when it’s applied. It’s not the cheapest Astra on offer, though, with the 1.2 petrol manual starting the range at £26,495.
All versions of the Astra come with LED headlights, while top-spec Ultimate models feature advanced Intelli-Lux pixel LED headlights. These include a claimed 51,000 elements that make up the beam pattern, and this adjusts according to the car’s surroundings, dipping for oncoming traffic and cutting out around other road users.
We found them to be very effective, with bright white lighting that illuminated a long distance ahead, although the flickering edge of the beam was a little distracting.
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Skoda Octavia Estate
|Model:
|Skoda Octavia Estate 1.5 TSI DSG SportLine
|Price:
|£37,265
|Powertrain:
|1.5-litre 4 cyl petrol MHEV, 148bhp
|0-62mph:
|8.6 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|47.9mpg
|Official range:
|504 miles
|Annual VED:
|£200
There’s a £985 premium to pay if you want an Octavia Estate instead of the hatchback, while a starting point of £29,725 is around £3,300 more than the Astra’s.
Engine options aren’t as varied as with the Vauxhall, and neither a PHEV nor full electric model is available. There are 1.5 and 2.0 TSI petrols and 2.0 TDI diesels, but what you get depends on the trim level you choose. The range kicks off with SE Technology, then runs through SE L and SportLine, while a rapid vRS variant completes the line-up.
Tester’s notes
Skoda’s Simply Clever philosophy adds lots of practical touches. The Octavia has an umbrella in the driver’s door, but if you want one on the passenger side (there’s a slot for it), then you need the £255 Family pack, which also adds a third key, double-sided boot floor, storage box and tablet holders for back-seat passengers.
Other standard kit include a ticket holder in the windscreen and an ice scraper/tread depth gauge in the fuel filler, although this is grey plastic and not bright green like it has been in the past.
The Octavia Estate can tow a braked trailer or caravan weighing a maximum of between 1,300kg and 1,600kg, depending on spec and powertrain. The best performer is the 148bhp 2.0 TDI, and in our experience the low-down torque of a diesel engine still makes the most sense when towing.
The Astra Sports Tourer only manages a 1,200kg maximum when fitted with the petrol engine, 1,100kg in hybrid guise or 1,330kg as a plug-in hybrid. In addition, the Astra Electric isn’t currently rated to tow at all.
Latest Skoda Octavia Estate deals
Head-to-head
On the road
Comfort is the primary focus for both cars here, with quiet and refined manners the order of the day. SportLine trim’s sports suspension introduces some bounce to the Octavia when tackling bigger bumps, so we’d recommend a lower-spec car without it.
The Astra is far more settled, although the hybrid powertrain is more vocal and isn’t as punchy as the Skoda’s set-up, with poorer throttle response overall.
Tech highlights
Digital screens are offered in both cars, with Vauxhall using twin 10-inch displays for the driver and main touchscreen, although the latter is a bit of a stretch to reach.
The Skoda’s bright 13-inch infotainment panel has high-quality graphics and the menu layout is easy to use. If you like to monitor your fuel economy, the Astra’s trip computer isn’t as comprehensive or easy to check as the Octavia’s.
Price and running
AS well as costing less than its rival, the Astra has more kit. A head-up display, heated seats and wheel, adaptive cruise and a powered tailgate are all included, but are either optional or unavailable on the Skoda.
The Astra has lower company-car tax costs and better-value servicing, but the Octavia was more efficient on test – meaning a longer range – and it will hold on to more of its value after three years.
Practicality
Larger overall dimensions help the Octavia Estate to win the space race, although the Astra Sports Tourer has a lower load lip.
Both cars have levers in the sides of their boots to lower the seat backs remotely, but while the Vauxhall has a powered tailgate, it doesn’t open quite as high as the Skoda’s. If you’re carrying passengers, the Octavia has more space in the back seats.
Safety
The Octavia earned a five-star Euro NCAP rating in 2025, which is better than the four-star score the Astra was awarded in 2022. However, some safety kit, such as adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist and LED-matrix beam headlights, costs extra.
There’s no such issue with the Astra, which in Ultimate guise features bright Intelli-Lux pixel-LED headlights with clever adaptive beam technology.
Ownership
Standard three-year warranties aren’t anything to write home about, but Skoda offers roadside assistance for the same period. Vauxhall gives 12 months then an additional year with every dealer service.
Astra owners are offered a four-year service package that’s better value than Skoda’s two-year plan. Vauxhall ranked sixth out of 30 brands in the 2026 Driver Power survey; Skoda finished 20th.
Verdict
Winner: Skoda Octavia Estate
Estate cars are all about practicality, and no car in the compact estate class can match the Octavia Estate for sheer user-friendliness. It has more room in the boot than its rival here, but the real clincher is that it also offers good space for passengers.
We’d avoid the SportLine trim and choose an SE L version instead for improved comfort, but there’s not a weak link in the Octavia Touring’s engine range and the Simply Clever features are well thought out and add genuine appeal. And if you need more space, there’s always the larger Skoda Superb.
Runner-up: Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer
Now that the Astra Sports Tourer is the same price as the hatchback, unless you have issues with parking, we can’t see any reason why you’d pick the five-door over the estate.
The other big selling point of the Astra is that it now offers fantastic value for money, much like Skoda used to. While the Sports Tourer doesn’t offer as much space inside as the Octavia Estate, we wouldn’t say the Vauxhall is badly compromised for the money. Unfortunately, the models with the best powertrains (PHEV and Electric) offer less space inside than petrol and Hybrid versions.
Prices and specs
|Model tested
|Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer 1.2 Hybrid Ultimate
|Skoda Octavia Estate 1.5 TSI DSG SportLine
|Prices from/as tested
|£26,495/£33,995
|£29,725/£37,265
|Powertrain and performance
|Engine
|3cyl in-line/1,199cc MHEV
|4cyl in-line/1,498cc MHEV
|Power/torque
|143bhp/230Nm
|148bhp/250Nm
|Transmission
|6-speed auto/fwd
|7-speed auto/fwd
|0-62mph/top speed
|9.3 seconds/130mph
|8.6 seconds/139mph
|Fuel tank capacity/CO2 emissions
|52 litres/113g/km
|47.8 litres/118g/km
|MPG (on test/official)/range
|41.3/57.6/472 miles
|47.9/54.3/504 miles
|Dimensions
|Length/wheelbase
|4,642/2,732mm
|4,698/2,686mm
|Width/height
|2,062 (inc mirrors)/1,443mm
|2,003 (inc mirrors)/1,490mm
|Front door opening width/height/sill height
|715/940/430mm
|720/970/385mm
|Rear door opening width/height
|785/930mm
|855/970mm
|Rear knee room/headroom/elbow room
|505-760/970/1,430mm
|585-820/980/1,475mm
|Boot opening width/height/lip height
|1,015/850/595mm
|1,035/845/650mm
|Boot space (seats up/down)
|597/1,634 litres
|640/1,910 litres
|Kerbweight/payload/towing weight
|1,502/488/1,100kg
|1,327/583/1,500kg
|Turning circle
|10.7 metres
|10.4 metres
|Costs/ownership
|Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)
|£12,714/37.4%
|£15,018/40.3%
|Depreciation
|£21,281
|£14,707
|Insurance group/quote/VED
|24/£491/£200
|21/£486/£200
|Service cost
|£825 (4 years)
|£552 (2 years)
|Annual tax liability std/higher rate
|£1,875/£3,750
|£2,132/£4,264
|Annual fuel cost (10,000 miles)
|£1,923
|£1,658
|Basic warranty (miles)/recovery
|3yrs (60,000)/1yr
|3yrs (60,000)/3yrs
|Extended warranty
|Insurance based, POA
|£575 (5yrs/100k)
|Driver Power manufacturer position
|6th
|20th
|NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars
|80/82/67/66/4 _ (2022)
|85/82/81/80/5 _ (2025)
|Equipment
|Metallic paint/wheel size
|£650/18 inches
|£410/18 inches
|Parking sensors/camera
|Front & rear/rear
|Front & rear/no
|Spare wheel/Isofix points
|Repair kit/two
|£200/three
|Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate
|Yes/yes
|Yes/no
|Seat upholstery/leather
|Fabric/no
|Fabric & artificial leather/no
|Heated seats/steering wheel
|Heat & massage/yes
|£525 pack/£525 pack
|Screen size/digital dashboard
|10.0 inches/10.0 inches
|13.0 inches/10.25 inches
|Climate control/panoramic sunroof
|Two-zone/£500
|Two-zone/£1,685
|USBs/wireless charging
|Three/yes
|Four/yes
|Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Blind-spot warning/head-up display
|Yes/yes
|Yes/£810
|Adaptive cruise/steering assist
|Yes/yes
|£715 pack/yes
What we would choose
Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer
An 1,100kg towing weight for the Hybrid is modest, but Vauxhall offers a towbar for £605. Metallic paints include Clover Green, which is exclusive to the Sports Tourer; the hatch is offered in Electric Yellow instead.
Skoda Octavia Estate
Metallics are standard on the Octavia unless you choose Velvet Red, which is £410 (our car’s Dragon Skin yellow is no longer offered). A towbar is £1,115, while the Winter Packs are worthwhile additions, as is a spare wheel.
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