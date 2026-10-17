Anybody who wants a family car, but doesn’t want an SUV, is somewhat limited for choice, yet estate cars offer buyers something different and arguably more practical. Within the sector itself, there are plenty of options available, too, and one that’s been given a bit of a makeover recently is the Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer.

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Blink and you might miss some of the detail changes, but of greater significance is the radical price restructuring that Vauxhall has undertaken to help the Astra ST make headway in terms of sales. In the past, you’d expect to pay a premium of up to £2,000 for an estate over the equivalent hatchback, but for 2026 Vauxhall has introduced price parity between the five-door and the Sports Tourer. What’s more, prices are matched between the hybrid, PHEV and all-electric variants.

Beyond the platform-sharing Peugeot 308, there aren’t many electric or PHEV estates at the Astra’s price point, so for this test we’re pitching the 1.2 Hybrid against the slightly more expensive Skoda Octavia mild hybrid. The Czech machine is one of our favourites, but does it still have the talent to outperform the newly rejuvenated Astra?

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Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer

Model: Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer 1.2 Hybrid Ultimate Price: £33,995 Powertrain: 1.2-litre 3cyl petrol MHEV, 143bhp 0-62mph: 9.3 seconds Test efficiency: 41.3mpg Official range: 472 miles Annual VED: £200

The eighth-generation Astra was the first to be developed under the Stellantis umbrella, and it uses a platform that’s shared with the Peugeot 308, among others. As with that model, it comes as either a five-door hatchback or load-lugging estate.