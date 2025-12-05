New Alpine A610 4-seat sports car coming to challenge Porsche’s 911
Paris show concept means brand’s 2+2 sports car will miss out on A310 moniker
Work continues on Alpine’s new 2+2 sports car, bosses have confirmed, but it will not be called the A310 as originally planned. We now suspect the Porsche 911 fighter will revive a different name from the history books: A610.
The reason is Alpine decided to celebrate the A310’s 55th birthday this year by reincarnating it as a wild two-seater. The A310 Vision concept unveiled at the 2026 Paris Motor Show represents the brand’s intent to do extreme things with its highly exclusive ‘special projects’.
Alpine’s design director Antony Villain confirmed that because of the concept – which has the potential to go into production – the A310 name now can’t be used for the 2+2. He didn’t say what the four-seater’s name would be, but Villain expressed his desire to explore other cars from the marque’s history.
The Alpine A610 was the brand’s final production model before going dormant prior to its resurrection in 2017. The 2+2 coupé was France’s challenger to the contemporary 964-generation Porsche 911, and despite critical acclaim from the media, fewer than 1,000 were sold.
Whatever the new 2+2 may be called, Alpine CEO Philippe Krief sees the new model range eventually expanding to mirror the broad scope of the 911’s. It will offer four-seater practicality, with the closely related but more focused new A110 sports car sitting below to mirror the role of the Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster.
In an exclusive interview, Krief said: “The market for sports cars is roughly 360,000 units worldwide, flat for 20 years now. The Germans, you know, Porsche, BMW M4, have almost all of it! Of course, Porsche is up there and we are just starting out, but we would like to take a little piece of the cake.”
The ex-Ferrari engineering chief added: “This 2+2, even if it will remain in relatively low numbers, is something a little less exclusive, less extreme than the A110. M4 or 911 are sports cars, but they open it up a little bit because you can have two others in the back and you can travel in a little more space.”
We’re expecting the fresh A610 will arrive before 2030, following not too far behind the new electric A110 that’s set to launch late next year. A soft-top Spyder derivative of the two-seater will then arrive, followed by the 2+2 and a drop-top version of that.
The 2+2 will be based on the firm’s brand-new extruded-aluminium electric sports car architecture called the Alpine Performance Platform (APP). It can accommodate extreme proportions, as proven by the A310 Vision that also uses it, and a split battery design to achieve the low height and driving position people expect of a sports car.
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