Work continues on Alpine’s new 2+2 sports car, bosses have confirmed, but it will not be called the A310 as originally planned. We now suspect the Porsche 911 fighter will revive a different name from the history books: A610.

The reason is Alpine decided to celebrate the A310’s 55th birthday this year by reincarnating it as a wild two-seater. The A310 Vision concept unveiled at the 2026 Paris Motor Show represents the brand’s intent to do extreme things with its highly exclusive ‘special projects’.

Alpine’s design director Antony Villain confirmed that because of the concept – which has the potential to go into production – the A310 name now can’t be used for the 2+2. He didn’t say what the four-seater’s name would be, but Villain expressed his desire to explore other cars from the marque’s history.

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The Alpine A610 was the brand’s final production model before going dormant prior to its resurrection in 2017. The 2+2 coupé was France’s challenger to the contemporary 964-generation Porsche 911, and despite critical acclaim from the media, fewer than 1,000 were sold.

Whatever the new 2+2 may be called, Alpine CEO Philippe Krief sees the new model range eventually expanding to mirror the broad scope of the 911’s. It will offer four-seater practicality, with the closely related but more focused new A110 sports car sitting below to mirror the role of the Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster.