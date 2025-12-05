Our opinion on the Volkswagen ID. Cross

Volkswagen has played to its historic strengths by creating a high-quality, refined and desirable car, one that’s more capable than any B-segment crossover was even just a generation ago. Yet in contrast to its previous electric cars, VW has also nailed the driving experience, technology interfaces and cabin quality. Yes, it’s marginally more expensive than its rivals, but this is a VW at its best, so it feels worth every extra penny.

About the Volkswagen ID. Cross

The Volkswagen ID. Cross is a compact electric SUV that sits just above traditional B-segment superminis and the crossovers they spawn. It joins the VW range alongside the ICE-powered T-Cross and T-Roc, and splits the two in terms of space and price. It is also Volkswagen’s first BEV in this segment, and just like the new ID. Polo, is promising a more customer-centric and quality-led approach compared with the ID models that came before.

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UK list prices will start at £26,985, but this doesn’t take into account the UK Government's Electric Car Grant (ECG). The ID. Cross is eligible for the lower grant of £1,500, which will bring the entry price down to £25,485, with the 52kWh version starting at £28,500. Prices will rise to somewhere around £35,000 for a fully loaded variant with the largest available battery, especially once the R-Line models join the range in 2027.

Performance & driving experience The ID. Cross is more capable and confidence-inspiring than anything this class has offered before – VW has nailed the driving experience

Pros Calibration of powertrain and regenerative braking is exceptional

Resolved, predictable and well rounded feel to chassis

Great outward visibility Cons Road and wind noise exaggerated by otherwise excellent refinement

Steering wheel is a touch too big

No dual-motor option for all-wheel drive

Volkswagen has been very clear about its ambition to return to its most authentic self in this new era of EV models. It intends to offer customers exactly what they need in this class, and the ID. Cross is clear evidence of this. As a result, anyone looking for startling straight-line speed or exotic powertrain layouts will need to look elsewhere. For everyone else, this is a very impressive package.

Performance, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed

Volkswagen will launch the ID. Cross with three powertrain options, starting with a 134bhp variant paired to a 37kWh battery, while a larger 52kWh unit can be mated to two specifications of e-motor with either 208bhp or 227bhp.