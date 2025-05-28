New Alpine A110 teased again, and it looks more aggressive than ever

Alpine has given us our best look yet at the long-awaited next-generation A110 sports car ahead of its reveal late next year – in a dramatic sculpture previewing what will be a more spectacular, more aggressive-looking machine than the last.

The previous Alpine A110 was designed to bring the French brand into the modern era, acting as a bridge from its past to today. However, Alpine’s head of design Antony Villain told Auto Express with the new all-electric one “we have much more freedom to explore what will be the future.”

Line up the silhouettes of all three generations of A110, you can clearly see the subtle progression over the decades. The clean, pure and elegant shape of the sports car and its slender figure has not been lost to huge scoops, vents and spoilers. But at the same time, “it looks like it’s going faster and faster", Villain highlights.

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Many of the French icon’s other unmistakable design elements will return for the next evolution. The four lights across a V-shaped nose, for instance, the car’s compact size and footprint on the road, and a character line running from the tip to the tail that gives it a sense of tension.