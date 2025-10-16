For those that don’t know the history of the Century name or its golden phoenix emblem, they were first worn by a luxury saloon launched in 1967 that was designed for Japanese political elites, top corporate executives, and royalty. It would eventually be fitted with a V12 engine, was only built in low volumes and sold exclusively in the brand’s home market.

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The current third-generation Century limousine is just as exclusive, and even features a twin-turbo V8 engine that’s unique to it. In recent years, Century has branched out with the introduction of an SUV that appeals to younger buyers, but these two models still in-effect operate under Toyota. This is what’s about to change.

The Century brand will now operate independently, producing ultra-luxurious models still in low volumes. According to Toyota’s chief branding officer Simon Humphreys, new Century cars will “take on the high-end market as the top of the top, one of one”. That suggests to us that, as with many luxury car makers, Century will put a lot of emphasis on customer personalisation.

What does the future of Century look like?

However, we still don’t know if Century cars will come to Europe, or exactly what its future plans are. The head-turning Century Coupe concept – which looks undeniably similar to the Bentley EXP15 concept from 2025 – gives us some idea though, even if technical details were nowhere to be found.

The concept’s silhouette is suitably extravagant, with its upright grille, rearward cabin and elegant roofline. The phoenix has been the symbol of Toyota’s Century cars for the past six decades, and there are plenty of emblems dotted around the concept, too.

The Century Coupe was only a two-seater, with the driver essentially walled off from the car’s other occupant, suggesting this has been designed to have a chauffeur at the helm. Meanwhile, the sliding doors on the passenger side should make getting in and out of the car as effortless as possible.

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