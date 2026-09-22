Verdict

The 4Runner’s utilitarian nature is both its biggest attribute and flaw. There’s so much character, charm and versatility here, you’ll be treating it more like a Swiss Army knife than a car. However, it’s supremely thirsty, with the hybrid not faring much better than the plain petrol, and a shortage of rear passenger space makes it a tough sell for family SUV buyers.

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If you want a seriously capable off-road SUV from Toyota in the UK then the Land Cruiser has you covered, as it has done for many decades. But in the US, there are a few more options available, including the Toyota 4Runner, which is now in its sixth generation.

The 4Runner sits above the Toyota RAV4 in the US market and beneath the Land Cruiser starting from 42,270 dollars (around £31,000). That may sound very cheap for a large SUV, but bear in mind that the Land Cruiser costs from $58,080 in the US (around £43,000), while in the UK that same flagship SUV costs £80,945. If Toyota decided to bring the 4Runner here, we’d bet it would sit around the £60,000 mark.

The previous 4Runner lasted 15 years, selling almost 1.5 million units in that time. But when the current one arrived in 2024, it maintained that popularity with almost 100,000 sales in its first year. As it’s one of America’s most popular 4x4s, we couldn’t resist trying one in the States to see if we’re missing out.