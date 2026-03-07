BMW iX vs Volvo EX90: which premium electric SUV will prevail?

While German firms dominate the premium sectors of the market, you aren’t limited to Audi, BMW or Mercedes if you want a posh machine. One maker that has stepped up to take on the big three is Volvo, and in the large electric SUV segment it has launched the EX90, a bespoke seven-seater designed to sit alongside the long-lived XC90.

The EX90 shares many aspects with the XC90, including a strong emphasis on design-led luxury, a seven-seat layout and, of course, Volvo’s commitment to class-leading safety.

We had to wait a little while for the EX90 to hit showrooms, so much so that it has already been subject to a range of updates for what Volvo calls its 2027 model year. These largely focus on new powertrains with improved efficiency and performance, leaving the luxury and safety broadly unchanged.

So how does the Volvo EX90 measure up? There aren’t many seven-seat premium EVs on sale, so for this test we’ve lined up our favourite five-seat electric SUV, the BMW iX.

An update in 2025 saw the car given a visual makeover and powertrain updates, too, but as with the Volvo, its core qualities of modern luxury and decent efficiency remained unchanged, as did the BMW’s fine mix of ride and handling. So how does the EX90 fare against this tough opponent?