Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Car group tests

BMW iX vs Volvo EX90: which premium electric SUV will prevail?

Volvo’s new EX90 has arrived to take on the BMW iX. Which of these £100k premium electric SUVs is our pick?

By:Dean Gibson
7 Mar 2026
BMW iX vs Volvo EX90 - front tracking27

While German firms dominate the premium sectors of the market, you aren’t limited to Audi, BMW or Mercedes if you want a posh machine. One maker that has stepped up to take on the big three is Volvo, and in the large electric SUV segment it has launched the EX90, a bespoke seven-seater designed to sit alongside the long-lived XC90.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The EX90 shares many aspects with the XC90, including a strong emphasis on design-led luxury, a seven-seat layout and, of course, Volvo’s commitment to class-leading safety.

We had to wait a little while for the EX90 to hit showrooms, so much so that it has already been subject to a range of updates for what Volvo calls its 2027 model year. These largely focus on new powertrains with improved efficiency and performance, leaving the luxury and safety broadly unchanged.

So how does the Volvo EX90 measure up? There aren’t many seven-seat premium EVs on sale, so for this test we’ve lined up our favourite five-seat electric SUV, the BMW iX

An update in 2025 saw the car given a visual makeover and powertrain updates, too, but as with the Volvo, its core qualities of modern luxury and decent efficiency remained unchanged, as did the BMW’s fine mix of ride and handling. So how does the EX90 fare against this tough opponent?

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

XC40

2024 Volvo

XC40

31,851 milesAutomaticPetrol1.5L

Cash £22,300
View XC40
Grandland X

2021 Vauxhall

Grandland X

30,166 milesAutomaticPetrol1.2L

Cash £12,900
View Grandland X
3008

2022 Peugeot

3008

36,296 milesAutomaticPetrol1.2L

Cash £15,900
View 3008
1 Series

2021 BMW

1 Series

17,976 milesManualPetrol1.5L

Cash £18,200
View 1 Series

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Volvo EX90

Volvo EX90 - front cornering27
Model:Volvo EX90 Twin Motor Ultra
Price:£93,860
Powertrain:106kWh battery, 2x e-motors, 450bhp
0-62mph:5.5 seconds
Test efficiency:2.7 miles/kWh
Official range:375 miles
Annual VED:£620

Rather than electrifying its existing models, Volvo is launching bespoke EVs to sell alongside its combustion-engined cars. The EX90 has similar proportions to the XC90, and retains its seven-seat layout.

Advertisement - Article continues below

There are three variants available, a 92kWh Single Motor, 106kWh Twin Motor and 106kWh Performance, with Plus trim offered on the first two and Ultra trim for the latter pair. Prices range from £80,160 to £97,460, although standard equipment is generous across the board.

Tester’s notes

We’re used to large SUVs such as the EX90 delivering surreal acceleration, but at least the Volvo has the braking power to get you back to a standstill quickly. More importantly, the safety systems are designed to optimise everything in an emergency stop.

But a kerbweight in excess of 2.5 tonnes will put strain on the system, and too many hard braking events are likely to heat things up quickly. It’s also quite disconcerting because this large SUV pitches on its nose when you’re using the full force of the discs and pads – we wouldn’t want to make a habit of it.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Volvo uses the same Android Automotive operating system as Polestar, so includes an auto-start function that means the car switches on as soon as you sit behind the wheel. It’s similar to the system found in Teslas, and means you don’t need to fumble around with a key or starter button. You can even use a smartphone to lock and unlock the car.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Other Tesla-style tech includes adjustment of the mirrors via the touchscreen and steering wheel buttons, and you can adjust the wheel itself in the same way.

Latest Volvo EX90 deals

BMW iX

BMW iX - front cornering27
Model:BMW iX xDrive60 M Sport
Price:£93,205
Powertrain:111.5kWh battery, 2x e-motors, 537bhp
0-62mph:4.6 seconds
Test efficiency:3.5 miles/kWh
Official range:426 miles
Annual VED:£620

The BMW iX is currently our favourite premium electric SUV, and a range of updates in 2025 have only helped to cement its position. While the looks are divisive, there’s no arguing with its performance, tech and quality.

There are three versions offered with two battery sizes: a 101kWh xDrive45, then xDrive60 and M70 models with a 11.5kWh pack. The M70 is a standalone model, while the 45 and 60 versions come in Sport and M Sport guises. 

Tester’s notes

There’s plenty to like about the BMW iX on the road, but you can make things even better by adding rear-wheel steering. BMW calls it Integral Active Steering and it comes as standard on the top-spec M70 model and is a £1,400 option on the xDrive versions. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

As with many other rear-steer set-ups, the wheels turn in the same direction as the fronts at higher speeds to reduce steering effort. But the real benefit is when parking, where the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction to the fronts, which gives the iX a super-tight turning circle.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Rather than having different drive settings, BMW offers ‘My Modes’ in its cars. These do more than just adjust the drivetrain, and in the iX they also change the interior lighting and audio settings for different moods.

A highlight is the Expressive set-up, which features audio created by composer Hans Zimmer that is a substitute for an engine note. When cruising, there’s background noise that sounds like an orchestra warming up, but it turns into a more futuristic mix of strings and bass that brings visions of a spaceship hitting warp speed.

Latest BMW iX deals

Head-to-head

BMW iX vs Volvo EX90 - head-to-head27

On the road

There’s a focus on comfort in the EX90, while a 2.7-tonne kerbweight limits its ability in corners. There’s enough grip, but body roll is evident even at moderate speeds. In contrast, the BMW iX is still one of the best-handling electric SUVs around, but it doesn’t come at the expense of comfort. Both cars deliver rapid acceleration, with the BMW offering a futuristic soundtrack depending on the selected drive mode.

Tech highlights

Volvo’s large 14.5-inch portrait touchscreen runs Google-sourced software, so it’s responsive and packed with features. Some of the on-screen shortcut buttons are surprisingly small, though.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

BMW’s panoramic screen is intuitive to use and an iDrive control wheel and shortcut buttons help with its ease of use. Both cars have climate controls across the bottom of their displays.

Safety

With four years between these two cars’ Euro NCAP tests, the results for the Volvo and BMW can’t be directly compared, but they both come with a long list of safety kit, including the latest driver-assistance technology.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Early versions of the EX90 carry a suite of sensors in the taxi-style hump above the windscreen, but the 2027 car has a more conventional roofline while still retaining the same features.

Ownership

Both makers delivered above-average results in the most recent Driver Power survey, with BMW rated eighth out of 31 manufacturers – a marked improvement on previous showings – and Volvo 13th.

Warranty cover for these cars is largely average, with the BMW edging ahead thanks to having no mileage restriction. Both models come with three years of roadside assistance as standard.

Price and running

Neither car is cheap to buy, but you get a lot of equipment and plenty of luxury finishes for the money. Large batteries offer generous range, but the BMW edges ahead for efficiency and can go further on a charge.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

We saw better efficiency from the iX on test with a return of 3.5 miles per kWh, compared with a rather inefficient 2.7mi/kWh for the Volvo. The EX90 has faster DC charging speeds, though.

Practicality

There’s more versatility on offer in the Volvo, courtesy of its standard seven-seat layout. The rearmost seats are best reserved for kids, who will be able to get in and out easily. There’s more boot space in the Volvo in five-seat mode than the BMW offers, although both are roomy. A low window line boosts visibility in the iX, but both cars have a full suite of cameras to help with low-speed manoeuvrability.

Verdict

Winner: BMW iX

BMW iX - front angled27

Revisions to the BMW iX have made an already impressive electric SUV even stronger, and if you don’t need a seven-seat layout, it’s our leading choice in this part of the market. No rival offers the same balance between performance, handling and efficiency, while the premium interior offers the kind of luxury that only limousines can emulate.

Advertisement - Article continues below

You don’t even need to pay top dollar for the experience, because while the xDrive60 is great, the xDrive45 offers more than enough performance while still delivering the same upmarket and tech-laden features.

Runner-up: Volvo EX90

Volvo EX90 - front angled27

There’s a lot to like about the Volvo EX90, and if you’re in need of seven seats, then it’s largely in a class of one at this price point. The plush cabin offers something different from the tech-laden norm, and when specified in lighter colours, the interior feels fresh.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Cabin comfort is excellent at higher speeds, but low-speed refinement is a little behind the class best, while the heavy kerbweight makes its presence felt on twistier roads. Then there’s its lower efficiency when compared with the BMW here: we’d happily sacrifice the car’s performance for a longer range.

Prices and specs

Model testedVolvo EX90BMW iX
Price from/as tested£80,160/£93,860£75,405/£93,205
Powertrain and performance  
Powertrain2x electric motors2x electric motors
Power450bhp537bhp
Torque670Nm765Nm
TransmissionSingle-speed/4WDSingle-speed/4WD
0-62mph/top speed5.5 seconds/112mph4.6 seconds/124mph
Battery capacity/usable106/102kWh111.5/109.1kWh
Official range375 miles426 miles
Test efficiency/range2.7 mi/kWh/275 miles3.5 mi/kWh/382 miles
Charging350kW (10-80% in 22 mins)195kW (10-80% in 35 mins)
Dimensions  
Length/wheelbase5,037/2,985mm4,965/3,000mm
Width/height2,039/1,747mm1,970/1,695mm
Rear headroom/elbow room975/1,575mm1,006/1,580mm
Third row knee/head/elbow room600-680/850/1,275mmN/A
Boot space (7/5/2 seats)324/697/2,135 litresN/A/500/1,750 litres
Boot length/width/lip1,245/1,130/675mm1,055/1,106/762mm
Boot length/width (7 seats)575/1,400mmN/A
Kerbweight/payload/towing weight2,689/651/2,200kg2,525/640/2,500kg
Turning circle11.8 metres12.8 metres
Costs/ownership  
Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)£50,027/53.3%£42,035/45.1%
Depreciation£30,133£33,370
Ins. group (from AA.com)/quote/VED50/£1,578/£62050/£1,668/£620
Three-year service cost£0£910
Annual tax liability std/higher rate£563/£1,126£559/£1,118
Annual fuel cost (10,000 miles)£952£734
Basic warranty (miles)/recovery3yrs (60,000)/3yrs3yrs (unlimited)/3yrs
Driver Power manufacturer position13th8th
NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars92/93/82/86/5 _ (2025)91/87/73/81/5_ (2021)
Equipment  
Metallic paint/wheel size£895/22 inches£900-£3,300/21 inches
Parking sensors/cameraFront & rear/360-degreeFront & rear/360-degree
Spare wheel/Isofix pointsRepair kit/twoRepair kit/two
Keyless entry & go/powered tailgateYes/yesYes/yes
Leather/heated seats/wheelArtificial/climate/yesYes/climate/yes
Screen size/digital dashboard14.5/9.0 inches14.9/12.3 inches
Climate control/panoramic sunroofFour-zone/yesThree-zone/£3,200
USBs/wireless chargingSix/yesFour/yes
Wireless CarPlay/Android AutoYes/yesYes/yes
Blind-spot warning/head-up displayYes/yesYes/yes
Adaptive cruise/steering assistYes/yesYes/yes

What we would choose

BMW iX vs Volvo EX90 - rear 3/427

Volvo EX90

Metallic paint adds £895 to the list price. Vapour Grey is the standard colour, while Mulberry Red stands out from a palette of silvers, whites and blacks. An integrated child seat is £295, while the retractable towbar is £1,600.

BMW iX

That £3,300 price for paint is for BMW’s ‘Frozen’ matt finishes, while 20-23-inch wheels and different upholstery colours are available, including a distinctive red leather. Panoramic glass is a useful option, at £3,200.

Looking for your next car? You can now search our nationwide dealer network for a choice of great cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

New & used car deals

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

RRP £39,025Avg. savings £3,528 off RRP*Used from £9,444
New Skoda KodiaqUsed Skoda Kodiaq
Audi A3

Audi A3

RRP £26,295Avg. savings £2,713 off RRP*Used from £10,970
New Audi A3Used Audi A3
Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf

RRP £24,625Avg. savings £2,546 off RRP*Used from £10,995
New Volkswagen GolfUsed Volkswagen Golf
Omoda 5

Omoda 5

RRP £23,990Avg. savings £1,535 off RRP*
New Omoda 5
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Jaecoo 7 recalled: a quarter of all brand’s 2025 UK cars going back to dealers
Jaecoo 7 - front action

Jaecoo 7 recalled: a quarter of all brand’s 2025 UK cars going back to dealers

The Chinese brand has initiated a recall for roughly 7,500 Jaecoo 7 models due to an incorrectly attached wiring harness clip
News
6 Mar 2026
All-new Dacia Striker is a cut-price Golf rival with an estate shape
Dacia C-Neo - exclusive image front

All-new Dacia Striker is a cut-price Golf rival with an estate shape

The Dacia Striker, formerly known as C-Neo, will be revealed in full on March 10th with a more conventional hatch version to follow
News
5 Mar 2026
New Mazda CX-5 2026 review: spacious SUV is a step in the wrong direction
Auto Express news reporter Ellis Hyde standing next to a Mazda CX-5

New Mazda CX-5 2026 review: spacious SUV is a step in the wrong direction

The new CX-5 a fair bit different to the old model, but that's not necessarily a good thing
Road tests
6 Mar 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content