Volvo has announced plans to introduce its “next global BEV car” as early as next year. The covers are set to come off in the summer, before sales start soon after.

Expected to make its debut as the first-ever Volvo EX50, the new model will provide the maker with a rival to the big-selling Tesla Model Y, while bridging the gap between the recently updated EX40 and the all-new EX60. Volvo’s hi-tech BMW iX3 rival began production in the spring.

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The maker is keeping its cards close to its chest, but an announcement made in its Q3 Financial Results call said the new variant would be a “global BEV” designed to sit underneath the EX60, targeting a “large, lower-priced market segment” in Europe. It is hoped the model will “further strengthen BEV leadership and improve margins”.

With the EX40 having been granted a series of life-extending enhancements this year, it’s understood there are no plans to cease production of that car in the short to medium term. Whether the new EX50 eventually supersedes the EX40 remains to be seen.

Little else is known about the new model, although it forms part of Volvo’s promise to launch 13 new cars before the end of 2030. The maker confirmed that, in 2027, it will reveal “three of these new cars: one new car for Europe and two China-specific models”.