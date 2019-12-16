Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Best car-themed Christmas gifts for over £50 2025

Want to really treat your car obsessed family members this Christmas? We list our top 20 gifts over £50

By:Tom Barnard
13 Nov 2025
Christmas gifts over 5022

Last week we looked for the best car-themed Christmas gifts for under £50. But if you can stretch above the £50 limit, there is much more choice for the car lover in your life. 

Some are still relatively affordable with a price tag in double figures, while others are likely to be reserved for millionaires’ mancaves or fantasy lottery-win wishlists. Here are our top 20 gifts for car fans costing over £50.

AlcoSense Pro Breathalyser

AlcoSense22
Many of us will overindulge during the festive period and might wonder if it is safe to drive after some boozy pudding or even the morning after a party. 

AlcoSense’s breathalysers take away the doubt and will let you know if you are over the legal limit. The Pro version has the same type of sensor used in police-spec testers and can be set to give clear indications if you are over the legal limits anywhere in the world. The Pro will even calculate how long it may take until you’ll be sober.

Buy now from Amazon

Aston Martin egg Stroller

Aston Martin child buggy22

Guarantee pole position in pushchair parking at the nursery school’s nativity play with this Aston Martin-branded stroller from pram maker egg. Available in three colours including Aston’s Racing Green, it features honeycomb-pattern wheels inspired by the alloys fitted to the Valour and Victor, as well as a knurled hub wheel inspired by the trim used inside the supercars, and quilted material borrowed from a DBX707. The package includes a carrycot, backpack and footmuff, and costs around £1,350 more than the standard egg3 stroller package.

Autoglym Supreme Car Care Collection

Autoglym Supreme Car Care Collection22
If you are not sure what to buy for your car-proud relations, you won’t go far wrong with a big bundle of products from Autoglym. This is the Supreme Collection, which features nine cleaning and care products, and three accessories for carrying out a full vehicle valet, from wheels and windows to paintwork and plastics. It includes a wash mitt, drying cloth and seven of Autoglym’s lotions and potions for the interior and exterior of a car, all stored in a handy zip-up case that will help keep your garage tidy.

Buy now on Amazon

Bentley Become Zenith 

Bentley Become Zenith22

Although fragrances bearing the name of a car marque are nothing new, the Bentley range of perfumes and aftershaves is one of the few lines that people will actually buy purely for the aroma rather than the branding.

The brand’s latest scent is an eau du parfum by master perfumer Violaine Collas. It is said to have notes of violet leaf, cardamom, cocoa, leather, papyrus and patchouli gayo heart, with overtones of vanilla. The purple bottle is very stylish too, and holds 100ml of the precious scent.

By Teddy Cosy car dog seat

By Teddy Cosy Dog Car Seat22

Dogs rarely enjoy car journeys, but as we all go to visit relatives and friends over the Christmas period, we might have little choice but the haul the hound with us. The Cosy Car Seat is designed to be a dog’s favourite bed, so it feels like a safe space at home, but having two handles makes it easy to carry to the car – even if the dog is snoozing inside. It then has a tether point to attach to your dog’s harness so they are legally restrained, and straps that affix around the back of the seat to keep it all secure.

Carta Verde Car Key Art

Key Art22
Imagine being able to hand over the key to a supercar to your loved one this Christmas. Now you can, and it could cost you as little as £65 – but they will have to be content with just the key rather than the whole car. 

Carte Verde creates art from genuine supercar keys, mounting them in a choice of frames and backgrounds. You can select brands including Bentley, Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, Porsche and Lamborghini. If you can’t choose, there’s always ‘The Dream’ collection with five different keys dangling from pegs.

Dents Grand Prix Driving gloves 

Dent Gloves GRAND PRIX Lincoln Green Brown White22

Driving gloves might seem obsolete in a modern car with climate control and a heated steering wheel, but these Grand Prix gloves from Dents are stylish enough to wear even when you’re out of the car. 

They are available in six very brightly coloured combinations inspired by the liveries of classic motor racing teams, with different shades of leather on the palm and strap, the back of the glove and the piping. They also feature touchscreen-friendly materials, meaning you can operate a phone or infotainment system without having to remove them.

Buy now from Amazon

Fun-Tech-Lab Windsible wind tunnel

Wind tunnel22

Here's a gadget which is silly yet fascinating. The Windsible is a desktop wind tunnel that allows you to check the aerodynamic performance of your toys. 

It is available in different sizes, with the cheapest 1:64 being perfect for traditional Hot Wheels or Matchbox models. All use a special fogger fluid which is blown over the car, just like in a full-size wind tunnel.

Buy now from Amazon

Hot Wheels Race Formula 1 Grand Prix Circuit Track Set

Hot Wheels Formula 1® Grand Prix Race Circuit22

Fancy having your own F1 race in the living room on Boxing Day? This track set from Hot Wheels includes three 1:64-scale cars, which can be launched around the track while a lap counter keeps count as they zip through the turns and elevation changes. To add a bit of excitement, the ‘interactive DRS diverter’ allows cars to overtake the leader. The set is compatible with other collections in the company’s range.

Buy now from Amazon

Insta 360 X4 Air

Insta 360 Front &amp; back22

Recording your motoring adventures is increasingly popular, and we’ve always rated Insta’s 360 cameras as the best for good-looking video at a fair price. The new X4 Air makes it even easier. 

Weighing just 165g, it’s the lightest-ever 8K 360 camera and perfect for fixing to your car without elaborate mounts. It also has user-replaceable lenses with an ultra-hard optical coating, so it’s less susceptible to damage from stones and branches, and it’s waterproof to 15 metres, so will shrug off a rainstorm.

Lego Ferrari FXX K

Lego Ferrari22
  • Price: around £54.99  
  • Contact: lego.com
Christmas wouldn’t be the same for many families without a Lego set being built on the table. This new Technic Ferrari FXX K kit is just complicated enough to keep kids aged 10 and over happy without being too taxing. It contains 897 pieces, which build up into a 29cm-long model with an opening bonnet and butterfly doors. A realistic differential and moving pistons in the V12 engine help introduce builders to the universe of engineering too, and the Lego Builder app helps with instructions if they get stuck.

Buy now from Amazon

Miofive S1 dash cam

Miofive S122

A lot of drivers will be hoping for a dash cam, and we reckon they’d be chuffed if they got our Best Buy: the Miofive S1. Despite a very reasonable price, it captures video in 4K quality and has a colour screen to view it, an app that can connect via WiFi, and speed-camera warnings. There are plenty of accessories to choose from too, and adding them all would still keep the total bill below £100.

Buy now from Amazon

Mous Wireless Charging Suction Mount

Mous22

We all know someone who is constantly looking for a charger to keep their smartphone topped up, usually because they’ve been using power-hungry apps in the car for navigation and entertainment.  This Mous wireless mount will keep them on top of their battery levels with the minimum of effort.

It uses the same suction windscreen mount and magnet as our Best Buy, but adds a Qi charger, which can transfer energy at a rate of up to 15W. A built-in fan keeps it cool too, so it can stay at full power for longer. 

Buy now from Amazon

PalmerSport McLaren Experience 

Palmer Sport McLaren22

Any chance to pilot an exciting car around a circuit is bound to be a hit with enthusiastic drivers, and there are plenty of track days on offer in the UK. But PalmerSport experiences are a cut above most, because they use McLaren Arturas, supported by purpose-built single-seaters, GT race cars and other track-prepared machines. Rather than a race circuit, the experience is based at the safer Bedford Autodrome with its big run-off areas.

Pocher Pagani Utopia Coupe

Pocher Pagani22

There’s no doubt that £879.99 is an awful lot to spend on a model car, but Pocher’s products aren’t the sort you’d let the kids play with. For a start, they are huge, at 1:8 scale, plus they are also incredibly detailed, with working steering, suspension and doors. The kit consists of 556 parts, which need assembly, but only a screwdriver is required, so there is no need for paint or glue.

Smeg x Porsche Kettle

Porsche x SMEG22
A Porsche with a 1.7-litre capacity and a 0-100 (degrees) time of around a minute might not sound like the most exciting of its products, but this collaboration with appliance maker SMEG is sure to be any enthusiast’s cup of tea. 

The kettle features a soft-opening lid, a removable stainless steel limescale filter, and a 360-degree cord-free base. Crucially, it’s stylish too, with the unmistakable Porsche lettering around the base. Plus it’s available in a choice of two colours from the car company’s palette – Shade Green and Carrara White.

Tamiya Mini Cooper

Tamiya Mini box22

The classic Mini Cooper isn’t just a favourite in the classic car world, it’s a hugely popular remote-controlled model too. And after a five-year break, Tamiya’s kit is back. The 1:10-scale model uses the MB-01 chassis, so it has a short wheelbase and a front motor, front-wheel-drive configuration  – like the real car. The price here is for a package including a battery and controller.

Buy now from Amazon

The Cars You Always Promised Yourself – Restomod Edition

Cars Always Promised22

There will have been many Ford fans who found Steve Saxty’s The Cars You Always Promised Yourself book under their tree last year, but plenty of others will have been disappointed, because it sold out quickly. 

The author has now released a new, limited- edition 500 ‘restomod’ copy run to keep those people happy. This larger-format 336-page edition charts the evolution of Ford’s most desirable coupés including the Capri, Puma, and XR and RS Sierras. It comes with a copy of Saxty’s RS Icons publication as a two-book set for £85.95 with free UK P&P.

T-lab Mirabeau Sweatshirt

T-lab Mirabeau22

Many motorsport fans will say Monaco is the most exciting circuit in the world, with lots of famous bends. For us Mirabeau is the most interesting, with no run-off area and a rare overtaking opportunity. This sweatshirt from T-lab is a subtle homage to the circuit and the corner. The logo reflects Monaco’s essential French-ness with a tri-colour design, while the state’s independence is recognised by its red and white flag below. The dark blue sweatshirt is made from medium-weight 85 per cent premium organic cotton and 15 per cent recycled polyester.

VW ID. Bluetooth headphones

VW earbuds22

Here’s a gift that will sound good to fans of Volkswagen’s EV range. These Bluetooth headphones from the company’s ID. Collection are a cool pastel blue colour with ID. badge detailing. They are dirt and water-repellent, with a run time of up to 20 hours. Charging takes around 90 minutes via a USB cable or wirelessly. Three sizes of rubber bud are offered, and they are available from any VW dealer.

Buy now from Amazon

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip to HeaderSkip to Content