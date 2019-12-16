Best car-themed Christmas gifts for over £50 2025

Last week we looked for the best car-themed Christmas gifts for under £50. But if you can stretch above the £50 limit, there is much more choice for the car lover in your life.

Some are still relatively affordable with a price tag in double figures, while others are likely to be reserved for millionaires’ mancaves or fantasy lottery-win wishlists. Here are our top 20 gifts for car fans costing over £50.

AlcoSense Pro Breathalyser

Many of us will overindulge during the festive period and might wonder if it is safe to drive after some boozy pudding or even the morning after a party.

AlcoSense’s breathalysers take away the doubt and will let you know if you are over the legal limit. The Pro version has the same type of sensor used in police-spec testers and can be set to give clear indications if you are over the legal limits anywhere in the world. The Pro will even calculate how long it may take until you’ll be sober.

Aston Martin egg Stroller

Guarantee pole position in pushchair parking at the nursery school’s nativity play with this Aston Martin-branded stroller from pram maker egg. Available in three colours including Aston’s Racing Green, it features honeycomb-pattern wheels inspired by the alloys fitted to the Valour and Victor, as well as a knurled hub wheel inspired by the trim used inside the supercars, and quilted material borrowed from a DBX707. The package includes a carrycot, backpack and footmuff, and costs around £1,350 more than the standard egg3 stroller package.

Autoglym Supreme Car Care Collection