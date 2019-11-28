Best car-themed Christmas gifts for under £50 2025

Looking for a gift for the car lover in your life, or just want some ideas for your own Christmas list? We’ve been scouring the world for perfect petrolhead presents. Some are practical and useful, while others are a bit sillier and designed to raise a smile or start a conversation at the dinner table.

Advertisement - Article continues below

For this list we’ve set ourselves a budget of £50, but some of the gift ideas cost less than a tenner, making them perfect for a Secret Santa or stocking filler. Here are our top 20 gifts for under £50.

Autobahn Tape

If your kids (or you) are getting model cars for Christmas, they will need somewhere to play with them. This Autobahn Tape allows them to create new roads pretty much anywhere, and the 20-metre roll of easy removable crepe sticky tape is printed to look like a highway, complete with white lines and zebra crossings.

It means you could build an entire network of imaginary roads on the living room carpet, or perhaps your office desk if you’re a big kid. Perfect for road testing the Christmas Hot Wheels. The Autobahn Tape kit also comes with some pop-out cardboard cars, traffic lights and cones to complete the fun.

Auto Express subscription