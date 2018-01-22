Best tyre pressure gauges 2024

Running a car nowadays is an expensive business, but investing in a good tyre pressure gauge is an easy way to save money while staying safe. When your tyres are inflated to the manufacturer’s recommendations, they’ll last longer, your emissions will be lower and your fuel consumption will reduce. You’ll also ensure your car is braking, handling and cornering at its very best.

You could pay to use a forecourt tyre pressure gauge, but these are often inaccurate because they suffer at the hands of uncaring users. Your own tyre pressure gauge is more reliable, but which is the one for your glovebox? We put eight under pressure to find out.

How we tested them

We checked readings at 20, 25 and 30psi on a 15-inch wheel and scanned the instructions, looking to be told of the need to work on cold tyres and, where appropriate, tread depth requirements. We also tried several wheels to check the fitment of the nozzles on the valves.

We liked the reading to stay on the screen for a few seconds, because often it’s tricky to read while on the valve. And it’s good if the gauge stays ‘live’ long enough to check each tyre without the need to reboot the device. We looked for a clear display, preferably backlit, and a nose light to help locate valves in the dark. We expected all to have at least scales for psi and Bar, any others being a bonus.