Here’s Volkswagen’s small electric car for families, the VW ID. Cross SUV, with a maximum range of 273 miles. The big brother to the new ID. Polo hatchback is set for UK launch in early 2027, costing from around £28,000.

One look at the Volkswagen ID. Cross’s exterior, combining an elevated ride height, plastic body protection and roof rails, makes clear exactly how it’s positioned. “This is one of Volkswagen Group’s electric urban car family, like the ID. Polo,” product manager Florian Schrader told Auto Express. “But it’s a bigger car with more space and more usability. It’s a true SUV, rolling on larger wheels.” They span 17 to 20 inches in diameter.

Think of the ID. Cross as a rival for the Skoda Epiq and Renault 4, and a zero-emissions alternative to Volkswagen’s petrol-powered T-Cross. At 4,153mm long, the new ID SUV is fractionally longer and has an extra 50mm between the wheels, plus it’s wider and taller to boost cabin space. It also has a larger boot, and a 22-litre storage area under the bonnet for the charging cable.

What does the new Volkswagen ID. Cross look like?

The ID. Cross fits squarely into the new ‘True Volkswagen’ strategy, creating classical bodystyles featuring horizontal lines and easily understood names, rather than the more rounded designs of VW’s ID.3 and ID.4. VW CEO Thomas Schafer has told Auto Express that VW got it wrong with the look, unfamiliar names and digital controls of its first mass-market EVs.