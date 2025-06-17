We've seen some epic cars in our time, but none quite like this. It’s the all-new Skoda Epiq – the eagerly anticipated, all-electric alternative to the popular Kamiq. Yet not only does it offer more space, more striking looks and the latest tech, it costs slightly less than its petrol-powered counterpart, with prices set to start from only £24,950.

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That puts the Epiq slap bang in between two of its biggest rivals, the Renault 4 and Ford Puma Gen-E, and within a few hundred pounds of the Kia EV2 that just launched. However, all those cars receive a Government grant to help bring their price down, whereas the Skoda doesn’t – at least, not yet.

When the Epiq goes on sale in July, it will only be available with the upgraded powertrain offering up to 272 miles of range and two specifications – SE L and Edition – priced from £27,700 and £30,450, respectively.

The more affordable versions that’ll have a smaller range will arrive later. Joining them will be a limited First Edition model that will cost £31,450, gets a bigger battery pack and comes with some eye-catching ‘Navajo Orange’ details inside and outside as a nod to the concept model we saw in 2024. A more athletic-looking SportLine trim will join the line-up eventually as well.