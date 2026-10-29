The same, cutting-edge Panoramic iDrive dash layout as the 3 Series (and all Neue Klasse cars) is spread out in front, with a huge 17.9-inch touchscreen in the middle. It takes a while to sort out your preferences, but it’s an outstanding set-up once you’re acquainted with it. While packaging up front is excellent, in the rear there’s not as much foot space as we’d like, and boot capacity is down on the 3 Series by 30 litres, at a fairly poor 420 litres. The opening is slightly wider in the EV, though.

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BMW has done a superb job in calibrating the throttle, brakes and steering to mirror that of the 3 Series – which we know from our experience of the new M350 is no bad thing. You can choose from the usual mix of driving modes, but the i3 always feels like a 3 Series. The steering has natural weight, which gives you accurate and direct control whether you’re pottering around town, cruising serenely on the motorway or exploring BMW’s claims of ‘new dynamic standards’ on a back road.

The car we tested sat on passive suspension, which dealt with rougher surfaces extremely well, although over speed bumps, potholes and undulations, the i3’s 2,205kg kerbweight – some 345kg more than the 3 Series – makes itself known.

Keen drivers will be tempted by the optional £775 M adaptive set-up, which felt wonderful in the petrol-powered M350 we tested. Despite the i3’s weight, it’s simply brilliant in the bends, with an incredible lack of roll or fidgeting from the chassis. It’s not quite as chuckable as a petrol 3 Series, but the i3 will still be rewarding to carve down your favourite road.

A hot M60 will come soon to rival the M350, as will a fully fledged electric M3. The greatest compliment we can pay to this i3 in 50 xDrive form is that we can’t wait to try both of those cars.

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