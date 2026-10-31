Kia Sportage vs Jeep Compass: family SUV hybrids face-off
The Jeep Compass is back for a third outing, with familiar styling and Stellantis underpinnings. Here, it takes on perennial-favourite family SUV, the Kia Sportage
These are strange times for Jeep. The firm has long been considered the US alternative to Land Rover for off-road enthusiasts, but with the Wrangler now off the price lists, there’s no dedicated 4x4 in the company’s line-up. In fact, it currently offers just two models; the petite Avenger and the car we’re testing here, the Compass family SUV.
Four-wheel drive is available on both, but neither is going to match the Wrangler for off-road prowess, and the focus is a lot more on rugged style and everyday usability.
Just like the Avenger, the Compass comes in electric, PHEV and hybrid guises, and it’s the latter we’re testing here. But the compact family SUV class is a hard-fought part of the market, so the Compass is going to have to be pretty impressive to make an impact.
To find out how good it is, we’ve lined up a strong seller in the sector in the shape of the Kia Sportage. The fifth-generation model was given a facelift at the end of last year, while the special edition Storm model tested here offers extra kit at a value-driven price. There’s no electric car to choose from (the Kia EV5 covers that base), but as with the Compass, there are PHEV and hybrid powertrains, plus a mild-hybrid petrol version.
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Jeep Compass
|Model:
|Jeep Compass 1.2 e-Hybrid First Edition
|Price:
|£35,580
|Powertrain:
|1.2-litre 3cyl petrol hybrid/143bhp
|0-62mph:
|10.3 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|42.9mpg
|Official range:
|519 miles
|Annual VED:
|£200
Previous versions of the Compass have shared platforms with other models (the Mk1 was also a Mitsubishi ASX, while the Mk2 was a Fiat 500X) and the third generation is based on the Stellantis Group’s STLA platform, as used by the Peugeot 3008 and many others.
That means there are petrol, hybrid and EV powertrains on offer, while Jeep adds rugged looks to the mix. Prices start at just under £35,000, rising to nearly £48,000.
Tester’s notes
Just like the Avenger, the Compass features plenty of design ‘Easter Eggs’ that reference the company’s roots. The bottom edge of the windscreen has a silhouette of the Compass camping, while the Great Bear constellation features just beneath the rear-view mirror, although it looks more like some stubborn road grime that has hit the screen.
The original Jeep features on the centre caps of the wheels, while the seven-bar grille motif appears on the corner of the front bumper and on top of the dashboard.
Jeep has taken a leaf out of Peugeot’s book and offers the Compass in the best colour as standard. Hawaii Green really stands out on the road, while the other metallic shades, including the Pacific Blue of our test car, Yosemite Silver, Vulcano Black, Antarctica White and Amazonia Green – which has echoes the olive drab of the original Willys Jeep – cost £800 extra, but look rather dull.
The Compass price list states that adding a contrast black roof costs £1,200, even if it’s combined with the standard Hawaii hue.
Kia Sportage
|Model:
|Kia Sportage 1.6 HEV Storm
|Price:
|£37,640
|Powertrain:
|1.6-litre 4cyl petrol hybrid, 235bhp
|0-62mph:
|7.9 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|48.5mpg
|Official range:
|555 miles
|Annual VED:
|£200
The Sportage has been a staple of the Kia line-up for more than 30 years, although it was the third generation that arrived in 2010 which really launched it as a stylish SUV, and sales rocketed as a result.
We’re now on to the fifth generation, but the basic formula of the Mk3 remains, with sharp looks, plenty of useful space and neat touches throughout the cabin. Prices start from £31,400, with the highest-spec PHEV with four-wheel drive at £48k.
Tester’s notes
Adjustable regenerative braking is often the reserve of fully electric models, but Kia, as with Jeep and other Stellantis brands, has seen fit to include it on the Sportage. And just like Kia’s EVs, it’s super-easy to adjust the set-up on the fly, because you use the paddles located behind the steering wheel.
There are three levels of strength, ranging from heavy resistance to freewheeling, and it offers a good opportunity to recharge the drive battery when descending a steep slope, for example.
Storm special edition is a trim level that offers added value to the Sportage and the all-electric EV5. Metallic paint is standard in grey, dark grey or black, while the black interior adds artificial leather seats with suede-effect upper sections. The front seats have electric adjustment and are ventilated as well as heated, while the outer rear seats are heated.
An eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system is added, as are unique 18-inch alloy wheels and customisable ambient lighting on the automatic models.
Head-to-head
On the road
The Jeep is less powerful than the Kia, so it’s slower from 0-62mph by almost 2.5 seconds, but good mid-range torque means it doesn’t tend to feel sluggish. The gearbox doesn’t like to be rushed, though.
The Sportage feels more grown-up than the Compass, with neutral handling and a comfortable ride. An unsettled low-speed ride spoils the Jeep’s all-round ability, but it improves at higher speeds.
Tech highlights
Component sharing is obvious in both models, with the Jeep featuring the same touchscreen software as other Stellantis products. At least the Compass has a rotary drive selector instead of the toggle switch found in numerous other models.
While the Kia has a smaller touchscreen, the software it runs is more user-friendly, with a menu system that’s long-winded, but easier to navigate.
Price and running
Within the realms of the Stellantis line-up, the Compass costs less than the Peugeot 3008, but is undercut by both the Vauxhall Grandland and Citroen C5 Aircross.
The Sportage is cheaper than the Jeep at the low end of the range, although the highest-spec four-wheel-drive PHEV matches a top-spec Compass EV. Kia’s hybrid system offers fuel saving benefits over the system found in the Jeep.
Practicality
While the Compass is a bigger car than the Sportage, the Kia is better packaged and has more interior space overall. The back seats are wider and there’s a greater range of legroom in the rear, while the boot is more than 100 litres larger, at 587 litres.
The Jeep includes some neat touches. There’s enough under-floor storage if you want to add a spare wheel, while the seats and rubber mats will be easy to clean.
Safety
The Jeep has a four-star Euro NCAP rating to the Sportage’s five, but the two scores can’t be compared because of the constant updating of the organisation’s tests.
Silencing the speed limit warning in the Kia is simple, via a long press of the volume control. In the Jeep, you can access a menu via the shortcut button below the touchscreen. A head-up display is offered on the Compass as part of a £1,500 pack.
Ownership
Jeep’s three-year/60,000-mile warranty is backed up by roadside assistance for the same period, but Kia’s seven years of cover is more attractive for long-term buyers.
However, Jeep owners are a relatively happy bunch when compared with Kia buyers. In our Driver Power ownership survey, the US firm’s cars earned it eighth place out of 30 manufacturers, compared with 25th for the Korean company.
Verdict
Winner: Kia Sportage
The Sportage takes victory here thanks to its spacious interior and efficient hybrid powertrain. It’s a car that offers dependability without throwing up any surprises; it simply gets on with the job of being family transport, and it feels as if it will put up with the kind of abuse that this is likely to endure.
It’s not particularly exciting to drive, while the infotainment is now starting to feel a bit dated, but this Storm special edition offers a lot of kit for the money, and should offer plenty of trouble-free miles of driving.
Runner up: Jeep Compass
Jeep has done a good job of differentiating the Compass from the number of other Stellantis models that share the same platform by injecting some rugged charm into its contender. The chunky looks are appealing, while the cabin design offers a different take on upmarket quality by adding some of Jeep’s trademark practicality to the mix.
The hybrid powertrain isn’t the best performer or most efficient, while the low-speed ride could be better, but the Compass is a good pick if you want to stand out.
Prices and specs
|Model tested
|Jeep Compass 1.2 e-Hybrid First Edition
|Kia Sportage 1.6 HEV Storm
|Price from/price as tested
|£34,635/£35,580
|£31,395/£37,640
|Powertrain and performance
|Engine
|3cyl in-line/1,199cc
|4cyl in-line/1,598cc
|Power/torque
|143bhp/230Nm
|235bhp/265Nm
|Transmission
|6-speed auto/FWD
|6-speed auto/FWD
|0-62mph/top speed
|10.3 seconds/121mph
|7.9 seconds/121mph
|Fuel tank capacity
|55 litres
|52 litres
|MPG (on test/official)/range
|42.9/49.6/519 miles
|48.5/50.4/555 miles
|CO2 emissions
|129g/km
|127g/km
|Dimensions
|Length/wheelbase/width/height
|4,552/2,795/1,904/1,675mm
|4,540/2,680/1,865/1,645mm
|Front door opening width/height/sill height
|685/1,045/475mm
|720/1,090/490mm
|Rear door opening width/height
|830/1,030mm
|890/1,110mm
|Rear knee room/headroom/elbow room
|600-830/990/1,470mm
|625-845/970/1,530mm
|Boot opening width/height
|1,030/755mm
|1,055/860mm
|Boot space (seats up/down)
|550 litres/N/A
|587/1,776 litres
|Boot length/width/lip height
|885/1,020/745mm
|850/1,035/725mm
|Kerbweight/payload/towing weight
|1,667/N/A/1,150kg
|1,660/525/1,510kg
|Turning circle
|10.8 metres
|11.0 metres
|Costs/ownership
|Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000)
|£14,730/41.40%
|£18,293/48.60%
|Depreciation
|£20,850
|£19,347
|Insurance group/quote/VED
|24/£516/£200
|23/£491/£200
|Three-year service cost
|Dealer offers
|£669
|Annual tax liability std/higher rate
|£2,190/£4,380
|£2,318/£4,636
|Annual fuel cost (10k miles)
|£1,847
|£1,634
|Basic warranty/recovery
|3yrs (60,000)/3yrs
|7yrs (100,000)/1yr
|Extended warranty
|POA (up to 8yrs/80k)
|No
|Driver Power manufacturer position
|8th
|25th
|NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars
|80/85/74/66/4 _ (2025)
|87/86/66/72/5_ (2022)
|Equpiment
|Metallic paint/wheel size
|£800-£1,200/18 inches
|Yes/18 inches
|Parking sensors/camera
|Front & rear/rear
|Front & rear/rear
|Spare wheel/Isofix points
|Repair kit/two
|Repair kit/two
|Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate
|Yes/yes
|Yes/no
|Seat upholstery/leather
|Fabric & artificial leather/no
|Artificial leather & suede/no
|Heated seats/steering wheel
|Heated & ventilated/yes
|Front & rear/yes
|Screen size/digital dashboard
|16.0 inches/10.25 inches
|12.3 inches/12.3 inches
|Climate control/panoramic sunroof
|Two zone/£2,200 pack
|Yes/no
|USBs/wireless charging
|Four/yes
|Four/yes
|Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Blind spot warning/head-up display
|Yes/£1,500 pack
|No/no
|Adaptive cruise/steering assist
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
What we would choose
Jeep Compass
We’d stick with the standard Hawaii Green paint because it’s the brightest, while the £1,500 ADAS package with head-up display, active lane-change assist, predictive cruise control and rear cross-traffic alert is good value.
Kia Sportage
Storm edition versions of the Sportage don’t have any options to choose from, so the only thing you need to do is pick a no-cost colour. Looking at the spec list, you’re not really left wanting for equipment, anyway.
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