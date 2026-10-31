These are strange times for Jeep. The firm has long been considered the US alternative to Land Rover for off-road enthusiasts, but with the Wrangler now off the price lists, there’s no dedicated 4x4 in the company’s line-up. In fact, it currently offers just two models; the petite Avenger and the car we’re testing here, the Compass family SUV.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Four-wheel drive is available on both, but neither is going to match the Wrangler for off-road prowess, and the focus is a lot more on rugged style and everyday usability.

Just like the Avenger, the Compass comes in electric, PHEV and hybrid guises, and it’s the latter we’re testing here. But the compact family SUV class is a hard-fought part of the market, so the Compass is going to have to be pretty impressive to make an impact.

To find out how good it is, we’ve lined up a strong seller in the sector in the shape of the Kia Sportage. The fifth-generation model was given a facelift at the end of last year, while the special edition Storm model tested here offers extra kit at a value-driven price. There’s no electric car to choose from (the Kia EV5 covers that base), but as with the Compass, there are PHEV and hybrid powertrains, plus a mild-hybrid petrol version.