Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Long-term tests

Long-term test: Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid

Second report: Stylish small car steals limelight from Devon’s beautiful scenery

By:Shane Wilkinson
28 Oct 2026
Fiat Grande Panda - paparazzi15
Avg. savings
£1,229 off RRP*
Pros
  • Intuitive on-board technology
  • Easy to drive
  • Exterior styling stands out
Cons
  • Build quality is questionable
  • Scratch and smudge-prone surfaces
  • Some intermittent faults have occurred
Compare Offers
Find your Fiat Grande Panda
Compare deals from trusted partners on this car and previous models.
Buy with Auto Express
Avg. saving £1,229 off RRP*
Buy with Auto Express
Compare leasing deals**
From £312 pm
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car

Verdict

It’s a cheap runabout, but the Fiat Grande Panda attracted a lot of attention during a recent family holiday. Strong fuel efficiency meant the trip didn’t cost a fortune, either. But the Fiat would be much easier to recommend if it didn’t keep throwing up irritating little faults.

  • Mileage: 3,214 miles
  • Efficiency: 50.4mpg
Advertisement - Article continues below

Countless tourists – myself included – will agree that Devon is chock-full of wonderful scenery and places of interest. Whether it’s the rolling hills or picturesque bays, there’s no shortage of sights to please the eye. But during a recent family holiday, I noticed there was something else that people really flocked towards: our Fiat Grande Panda.

Fiat Grande Panda - faulty wing mirror15

I’ve been lucky enough to drive some exotic cars during my career, but those only tend to attract the occasional curious petrolhead who already knows what they’re looking at. The key difference here is that the Grande Panda is a budget-focused supermini, and I’ve genuinely lost count of the number of people who’ve taken a second glance at it.

This can be partly attributed to rarity. The Fiat’s arch-nemesis, the Renault 5, is now a pretty common sight on the nation’s roads, but I only saw one other Grande Panda during my holiday, despite covering hundreds of miles.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Current exclusivity aside, this is also one of Fiat’s more intriguing designs. After a few months holding the keys, I still think it really stands out, even though this one’s painted in rather subtle Lago Blue. If I was to guess what its admirers might be thinking, I reckon it’d be along the lines of ‘I’ve not seen one of those before’, or ‘somebody must have put their Hyundai Santa Fe on a hot wash!’.

Advertisement - Article continues below

While I didn’t expect the Fiat to become the centre of attention during my trip, I had hoped it would be an efficient luggage and people carrier, given that there were four of us heading to Devon. The good news is that I couldn’t get it to drop below 50mpg, even when it was packed to the brim and heavily weighed down. More disappointing was that  getting everyone and everything to fit involved a bit of luck. But after some adjustments, we were all just about able to get comfortable.

Fiat Grande Panda - boot space15

It wasn’t a drama-free trip, however, because the Fiat continues to throw up some intermittent issues. While the previously reported windscreen washer pump failure has been fixed, our Grande Panda has now developed the infuriating habit of occasionally keeping its door mirrors folded. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

They’re supposed to unfurl when the doors are unlocked, but this doesn’t always happen and I’ve yet to find any manual override to fix the problem. Instead, I simply have to keep unlocking and locking the car until they decide to play ball. This issue isn’t unique to our Grande Panda, either, because a conversation with a fellow motoring journalist revealed that they are also having to put up with exactly the same fault.

Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid: first fleetwatch report

Fiat Grande Panda - Austin 7 parts15

The Grande Panda has been very useful for hauling classic car parts without guzzling fuel

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s only a supermini, but the Fiat Grande Panda has been proving its worth as a small van in recent weeks. 

I’ve been finding scarce parts for my beloved Austin 7 and delivering them to the lock-up where it’s stored, so the Fiat has been happily trundling near and far to collect them, while only taking a very light sip on its fuel supply. This efficiency is particularly welcome considering that petrol prices have risen so sharply again.

Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid: first report

Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid - header15

Life with Fiat’s funky hybrid is off to a challenging start

  • Mileage: 1,218 miles
  • Efficiency: 41.2mpg

Allow me to begin this report with a confession: I’m a bit odd. I take an immense amount of joy in seeing the ancient, battered cars that are still earning their keep on the Continent.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

One such example would be the Fiat Panda; there’s one on almost every street corner, usually with scraped bumpers and dents on every panel. Every generation of Panda has perfectly filled this brief of simplicity and durability, and if the new one wants even an ounce of its success, it’s got its work cut out.

Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid - rear cornering15

After my first few weeks with the Grande Panda Hybrid, I’m pleased to announce that it’s mostly good news. While ADAS technology and screens are inevitable in this day and age, Fiat has done a wonderful job of keeping this new-fangled gadgetry straightforward.

Advertisement - Article continues below

There are switches for the climate control, buttons to silence the noisier safety features, and a proper key. Yes, one of those long metal things that you insert and rotate to start the car. Have some of that, keyless relay thieves!

Now, I’m not against tech-filled cars, but it’s so refreshing to drive something that has the kit I actually need without endless faff and sub-menus. Granted, the Fiat’s infotainment system isn’t exactly groundbreaking, but it’s responsive enough and easy to navigate. The screens are clear to read and colourful, too.

Talking of colour, the Fiat Grande Panda is a joy to behold both inside and out. It’s unashamedly chunky on the outside and the interior is filled with characterful design cues. It’s very easy to overdo this sort of thing, but Fiat has just about managed to tread the line. However, while it’s all rather pleasing to the eye, things soon start to unravel when your hands become involved.

Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid - driving15

This is a cheap car by modern standards, so low-rent materials are a given. That’s not really an issue, but the problem lies with just how susceptible these surfaces are to scratches. With a little over 1,200 miles on the clock, my poor Panda is already carrying several battle scars ranging from the blue door panels to the piano-black plastic which surrounds the gear selector. Few of these were my doing because I like to be careful, but I’m already wondering what the cabin will look like after a mere 10,000 miles. 

There’s more bad news from under the bonnet, too, where the windscreen-wash reservoir pump has failed. This doesn’t do anything to discourage the old stereotype of Italian cars having iffy electronics, but hopefully we’ll be able to get it fixed quickly.

Rating:4.0 stars
Model tested:Fiat Grande Panda 1.2 Hybrid eDCT-6 La Prima
On fleet since:July 2026
Price new:£22,995
Powertrain:1.2-litre turbo petrol MHEV
Power/torque:109bhp/205Nm
CO2/tax:117g/km/29%
Options:Lago Blue paint (£750)
Insurance*:Group: 20 Quote: £473
Mileage3,214
Efficiency:50.4mpg
Any problems?Failed windscreen-wash reservoir pump

*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement

More reviews

Car group tests
Dacia Sandero Stepway vs Fiat Grande Panda: cheap 'n' rugged small cars do battle
In-depth reviews
Fiat Grande Panda review
Road tests
New Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid 2026 review: supermini rises to the next level with hybrid power
Shane Wilkinson senior content editor auto express
Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

New & used car deals

Fiat Grande Panda

Fiat Grande Panda

RRP £20,495Avg. savings £1,229 off RRP*
New Fiat Grande Panda
Citroen C3

Citroen C3

RRP £19,870Avg. savings £1,992 off RRP*Used from £4,990
New Citroen C3Used Citroen C3
Suzuki Swift

Suzuki Swift

RRP £11,550Avg. savings £4,100 off RRP*Used from £11,550
New Suzuki SwiftUsed Suzuki Swift
Nissan Micra

Nissan Micra

RRP £22,995Avg. savings £4,442 off RRP*Used from £4,200
New Nissan MicraUsed Nissan Micra
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Have you considered?

Honda Super-N review
Honda Super-N and Richard Ingram

Honda Super-N review

In-depth reviews
27 Oct 2026
New Polestar 4 SUV 2026 review: as good as the coupe, but more practical and cheaper
Polestar 4 SUV - front

New Polestar 4 SUV 2026 review: as good as the coupe, but more practical and cheaper

Road tests
27 Oct 2026
BMW iX5 review
BMW iX5

BMW iX5 review

In-depth reviews
26 Oct 2026

Most Popular

New Land Rover Discovery: bold reinvention due for British favourite as JLR House of Brands takes shape
Land Rover Discovery badge

New Land Rover Discovery: bold reinvention due for British favourite as JLR House of Brands takes shape

A new Land Rover Discovery is coming and it looks set to take a form unlike anything we’ve seen before from the firm
News
26 Oct 2026
Long-term test: Peugeot E-408 GT Premium
Peugeot E-408 - header

Long-term test: Peugeot E-408 GT Premium

First report: Our man explains why electric trumps combustion in his eyes
Long-term tests
25 Oct 2026
New Citroen 2CV: all the info on the £13k retro EV
Citroen 2CV concept - Paris front

New Citroen 2CV: all the info on the £13k retro EV

The long-awaited 2CV reboot is finally here, and the retro-futuristic concept spearheading the revival is said to have gone down a treat
News
26 Oct 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content