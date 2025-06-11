Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New plug-in Audi Q5 e-hybrid can do 62-miles as an EV

Long-awaited Audi Q5 PHEV arrives with high-spec 295bhp powertrain; priced from £56,740

By:Jordan Katsianis
11 Jun 2025
Audi Q5 e-hybrid - front action9

Audi has revealed details of its fresh plug-in hybrid powertrain for the new Q5 and Q5 Sportback, which will be available to order in the UK in July 2025. Called the Audi Q5 e-hybrid Quattro, the new system can travel up to 62 miles on electric power, making it a compelling option for those who aren’t quite ready to switch to an electric car, or company-car drivers who can benefit from lower tax rates. 

Fundamentally, the hybrid system is the same as the one announced for Audi’s new A5 and A6, sharing their general powertrain layout and elements. It’s made up from a 247bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine paired to an electric motor and a 25.9kWh battery pack. The 295bhp total system output powers Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive system through a new dual-clutch automatic transmission. It accelerates from 0-62mph in 6.2 seconds and tops out at 155mph.

With a sizeable battery, Audi has increased the AC charging potential to 11kW – which will top up the pack in around 2.5 hours from empty – but has stopped short of offering any DC fast-charging capabilities. This new powertrain’s other features include much higher levels of regenerative braking through both the brake pedal and when lifting off the throttle; the strength of this can be controlled via steering-wheel paddles. Audi says that around 90 per cent of all braking can be handled by the electric motor’s regen braking, helping to top up those critical EV miles.  

Audi Q5 e-hybrid - dash

As a result, the Q5 e-hybrid is capable of up to 62 miles on battery power alone, which is 45 per cent more than the previous generation, and smack bang in the middle of its two key rivals. BMW’s plug-in X3 is rated to around 50 miles from its slightly smaller 20kWh battery pack, but the Mercedes GLC has a 75-mile WLTP range. 

However, while the new Q5 is only a few miles behind the Mercedes in its electric range, the weighted C02 figure of 56-75g/km put it in a higher tax bracket than the 13g/km capable from the Mercedes. This will have an effect on the tax bill for company-car owners. 

There has been some compromise in terms of boot space in order to fit the battery pack. Audi quotes 438 litres for the SUV and 433 litres for the Sportback, which is a loss of around 80 litres compared with non-PHEV models. This can be expanded by flipping the second-row seats down, but as with all its key rivals, there’s little in the way of under-floor storage.

Powertrain aside, the plug-in Q5 is otherwise identical to the existing models, featuring the same high-specification arrangement of displays up front and a restrained, familiar design outside. Pricing in the UK starts at £56,740 for the SUV and £59,240 for the Sportback, and features a slightly higher specification as standard, including S sports suspension, 19-inch alloy wheels and upgraded LED head and tail-lights. 

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

