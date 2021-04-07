Audi Q5 Sportback 2025 review: stylish looks can’t hide its flaws

Verdict

The Audi Q5 Sportback does nothing its predecessor didn’t, and despite more tech and a nicely-judged mild-hybrid system, these good bits are offset by a cabin that’s lacking in material quality and efficiency that seems at the mercy of the car’s added overall weight. If you’re in the market for a diesel-powered fastback SUV of this genre, then it does the job better than most; we’re just getting a little bored of this type of compromised bodystyle – and the disappearance of some rivals suggest customers feel the same.

Only a few months after the launch of the all-new and critically important Audi Q5, we’re behind the wheel of its more streamlined Sportback sibling. Unlike the first generation Sportback that was gestated well after the base SUV’s launch, this time around the pair have been designed and engineered in unison.

This is obvious with the new car’s svelte roofline that seems more at one with the overall design. It’s not often that this form of coupe/SUV mash-up looks particularly resolved, but Audi’s done a great job here, despite the somewhat gawky forms on the front end.

In the UK, you’ll be able to specify your Q5 Sportback with one of three engine choices to begin with, made up from the four-cylinder diesel we’re driving today, a turbocharged four-cylinder petrol and top-spec SQ5 with a turbocharged petrol V6. There’s no longer any large-capacity V6 diesel as we saw last time around, but there will soon be a plug-in hybrid model to round out the powertrain options.