Diesel’s not dead: new Audi Q5 slips in just under £50k

The third-generation Audi Q5 is available to order now priced from a whisker under £50k. Petrol and diesel powertrains are offered across three trim lines – Sport, S line and Edition 1 – plus there’s a standalone V6-powered SQ5.

Based on the Volkswagen Group’s new Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture, the Q5 launches just behind its biggest rival, the BMW X3, which we drove last week. The Audi is fractionally more expensive in its base form, and quite substantially so the further up the range you climb. That aforementioned SQ5 is priced from £74,400; a comparable X3 M50 starts from £66,980.

The entry-level Audi Q5 TFSI uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine with 201bhp and 340Nm of torque and costs from £49,950. It’ll do 0-62mph in 7.2 seconds and Audi claims up to 40.9mpg depending on specification. All models get a seven-speed S tronic gearbox and quattro all-wheel drive.

For an extra £1,650, you can spec the firm’s familiar 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine, again with MHEV tech, an auto box and all-wheel drive. It gets the same 201bhp but a little more torque (400Nm); 0-62mph takes 7.4 seconds and Audi says the most efficient models will do up to 47.9mpg.