Verdict

Bar a slight drop in spaciousness and a price rise, the Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric impresses in almost all the same areas as the full-size Cayenne Electric. It’s comfortable, hugely quick and there’s the underlying dynamism you’d expect from a Porsche. But we don’t think the Turbo justifies its price tag, even with its ‘most powerful Porsche ever’ tagline. The S, on the other hand, feels like the sweet spot for the Cayenne Electric.

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Porsche really tapped into the zeitgeist with the original Cayenne luxury SUV in the early 2000s, and since then we’ve seen the model change with the times thanks to plug-in hybrid technology and as of 2019, a Coupé variant.

A higher price tag and less space (like most coupé versions of SUVs) seemed like a tough sell, but the sleeker model has accounted for a third of total Cayenne sales since it arrived, so clearly it’s been a fruitful endeavour for Porsche.

Now the Cayenne has gained an all-electric model, available either with the conventional SUV bodystyle or as a Coupé. The EV was originally intended to replace the combustion-engined Cayenne, but sluggish take-up of all-electric luxury cars has prompted Porsche to develop an all-new ICE Cayenne, which is due later this decade.