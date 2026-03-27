Keller suggested to us that this will include the latest technologies found in its other models, saying: “We have the chance to integrate Active Ride into the ICE [car]; the Cayenne doesn’t have that. That could be one thing. And then maybe you know the technique of the 911, of electrification, maybe this is something that would also work with a new Cayenne. It’s not a clear plan now, but there are many technical things that we can put into the ICE Cayenne.”

In terms of size, the new Cayenne will exist in a Porsche line-up that also includes the future ICE-powered Macan and K1 flagship. These models will book-end the SUV range in terms of size, keeping the general footprint of the future ICE Cayenne similar to that of the current model. Keller confirmed this, saying: “The Cayenne was always best as a compact car, and the next one will stay consistent with that.”

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What will change over the current ICE model, however, is the design inside and out. The program has already been initiated, but there should still be time for Porsche’s new head of design, Tobias Sühlmann, to have an influence. However, the company could decide to go down the route of offering two distinct models on different platforms, covered by the same ‘top hat’, similar to what MINI has done with ICE and electric versions of its Cooper hatchback.

Inside the new ICE Cayenne, expect the integration of the new electric model’s ‘waterfall’ display, plus extensive personalisation within the colour, trim and wheel options.

No firm date has been set for the new Cayenne’s launch, but we expect that it’ll arrive in 2028 or perhaps 2029, leaving a few years for the recently updated version to mature in the market. A sloping-roof Coupe will also no doubt be part of the plan, considering that it makes up 60 per cent of European sales, and around 40 per cent of total global sales.

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