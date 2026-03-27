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All-new petrol-powered Porsche Cayenne coming by 2029

Upset the new Cayenne doesn’t have a V8? Give it a few years and there’ll be a new one

By:Jordan Katsianis
27 Mar 2026
Porsche Cayenne Electric - Porsche badge

It has been confirmed that an all-new combustion-powered Porsche Cayenne is in the works and that it will build the upcoming model with petrol and hybrid engines.

Ralf Keller, Porsche’s director of SUV model lines, told Auto Express: “We plan to have these combustion engines and hybrids [available] far into the next decade.” This will include an all-new model, replacing the current ICE Cayennes that have been on sale since 2018.

This represents a sizeable investment into the future models, but Porsche will continue to share a development partnership with Audi – as the two firms do on ICE SUVs now. Keller told us: “We can use the MLB-Evo platform, and we can use the PPC platform. It was always successful to share these things.” 

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This suggests that Porsche will run a version of Audi’s new PPC platform, with the new Cayenne sharing key technologies with the new Audi Q7 that’ll arrive later this year. This set-up is a heavily updated version of the MLB-Evo platform used before, but with a few key differences. 

Fundamental upgrades to the car’s electronic architecture, and the flexibility of its integration of hybrid technologies should make it more powerful, more efficient and more dynamic than what has gone before. 

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Keller suggested to us that this will include the latest technologies found in its other models, saying: “We have the chance to integrate Active Ride into the ICE [car]; the Cayenne doesn’t have that. That could be one thing. And then maybe you know the technique of the 911, of electrification, maybe this is something that would also work with a new Cayenne. It’s not a clear plan now, but there are many technical things that we can put into the ICE Cayenne.”

In terms of size, the new Cayenne will exist in a Porsche line-up that also includes the future ICE-powered Macan and K1 flagship. These models will book-end the SUV range in terms of size, keeping the general footprint of the future ICE Cayenne similar to that of the current model. Keller confirmed this, saying: “The Cayenne was always best as a compact car, and the next one will stay consistent with that.” 

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What will change over the current ICE model, however, is the design inside and out. The program has already been initiated, but there should still be time for Porsche’s new head of design, Tobias Sühlmann, to have an influence. However, the company could decide to go down the route of offering two distinct models on different platforms, covered by the same ‘top hat’, similar to what MINI has done with ICE and electric versions of its Cooper hatchback. 

Inside the new ICE Cayenne, expect the integration of the new electric model’s ‘waterfall’ display, plus extensive personalisation within the colour, trim and wheel options. 

No firm date has been set for the new Cayenne’s launch, but we expect that it’ll arrive in 2028 or perhaps 2029, leaving a few years for the recently updated version to mature in the market. A sloping-roof Coupe will also no doubt be part of the plan, considering that it makes up 60 per cent of European sales, and around 40 per cent of total global sales. 

Are you in need of a new SUV? Check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service now for all the latest new and used cars in stock now...

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Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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