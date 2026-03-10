A new S variant of the Porsche Cayenne Electric has arrived boasting a supercar-troubling 657bhp on tap and an equally colossal 405-mile range, plus a 3,500kg towing capacity that can rival any Range Rover. It’s available to order now from £99,900.

The S bridges the gap perfectly between the entry-level Cayenne Electric – which has 436bhp and starts at £83,200 – and the hypercar-fast Turbo model that produces 1,140bhp, does 0-62mph in 2.5 seconds but costs from £130,900.

Porsche’s newcomer features a dual-motor powertrain that provides all-wheel drive and 536bhp in normal conditions. But with launch control activated, the driver has 657bhp at their disposal that enables the car to rocket from 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds, which is almost as quick as a BMW M5 Touring. Top speed is 155mph.

Unlike other electric SUVs, the Cayenne Electric S’s rear motor is oil-cooled to dissipate heat better for more consistent performance and to improve efficiency. There’s also a Track mode, and buyers can add a ‘Push-to-Pass’ function that summons the car’s full power for 10 seconds.

The S’s 405-mile range is the longest in the Cayenne Electric line-up, and comes courtesy of a 113kWh battery, which can be charged at up to 400kW. Find a charging point capable of those lightning-fast speeds and a 10 to 80 per cent top up will take just 16 minutes.

Other features include unique 20-inch aero wheels, plus bespoke front and rear bumpers featuring Volcano Grey Metallic cladding. Of course, this being a Porsche, there are plenty of options to choose from, including active suspension, ceramic brakes and torque vectoring that were previously reserved for the flagship Turbo model.

