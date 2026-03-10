Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Porsche Cayenne Electric S offers supercar pace and 405-mile range

The 405-mile range is also the longest in the Cayenne Electric line-up, and prices start from a whisper under £100k

By:Ellis Hyde
10 Mar 2026
Porsche Cayenne Electric S - front tracking12

A new S variant of the Porsche Cayenne Electric has arrived boasting a supercar-troubling 657bhp on tap and an equally colossal 405-mile range, plus a 3,500kg towing capacity that can rival any Range Rover. It’s available to order now from £99,900. 

The S bridges the gap perfectly between the entry-level Cayenne Electric – which has 436bhp and starts at £83,200 – and the hypercar-fast Turbo model that produces 1,140bhp, does 0-62mph in 2.5 seconds but costs from £130,900.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Porsche’s newcomer features a dual-motor powertrain that provides all-wheel drive and 536bhp in normal conditions. But with launch control activated, the driver has 657bhp at their disposal that enables the car to rocket from 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds, which is almost as quick as a BMW M5 Touring. Top speed is 155mph.

Unlike other electric SUVs, the Cayenne Electric S’s rear motor is oil-cooled to dissipate heat better for more consistent performance and to improve efficiency. There’s also a Track mode, and buyers can add a ‘Push-to-Pass’ function that summons the car’s full power for 10 seconds.

The S’s 405-mile range is the longest in the Cayenne Electric line-up, and comes courtesy of a 113kWh battery, which can be charged at up to 400kW. Find a charging point capable of those lightning-fast speeds and a 10 to 80 per cent top up will take just 16 minutes.  

Porsche Cayenne Electric S - dashboard12

Other features include unique 20-inch aero wheels, plus bespoke front and rear bumpers featuring Volcano Grey Metallic cladding. Of course, this being a Porsche, there are plenty of options to choose from, including active suspension, ceramic brakes and torque vectoring that were previously reserved for the flagship Turbo model.

Unfortunately, the Porsche Cayenne Electric isn’t available to order through our Buy A Car service yet, however, right now you can lease the excellent Porsche Macan Electric from just over £720 per month.  

Don't miss out! See more of Auto Express in your Google Top Stories. Click here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Porsche Cayenne Electric storms in with 911 Turbo-rivalling performance
Porsche Cayenne Electric Turbo - front

New Porsche Cayenne Electric storms in with 911 Turbo-rivalling performance

The arrival of the all-electric Porsche Cayenne doesn’t signal the demise of the petrol-powered model as the brand aims to sell both
News
19 Nov 2025
Best tow cars to buy in 2026
Towcar of the Year 2026 - header

Best tow cars to buy in 2026

Hitching up a caravan for a holiday or break is becoming increasingly popular. But which towcars are best suited to the task? We find out...
Best cars & vans
24 Sep 2025
Best luxury SUVs 2026
Best luxury SUVs - header image

Best luxury SUVs 2026

Luxury SUVs combine the sophistication of a luxury car with the sheer practicality of an SUV. Here’s our pick of the current crop
Best cars & vans
5 Aug 2025
Used Porsche Cayenne (Mk3, 2017-date) buyer’s guide: costly but rewarding
Used Porsche Cayenne Mk3 - front

Used Porsche Cayenne (Mk3, 2017-date) buyer’s guide: costly but rewarding

A full used buyer’s guide on the Porsche Cayenne, covering the Cayenne Mk3 that’s been on sale since 2017
Used car tests
27 Apr 2025

Most Popular

Jaecoo 7 recalled: a quarter of all brand’s 2025 UK cars going back to dealers
Jaecoo 7 - front action

Jaecoo 7 recalled: a quarter of all brand’s 2025 UK cars going back to dealers

The Chinese brand has initiated a recall for roughly 7,500 Jaecoo 7 models due to an incorrectly attached wiring harness clip
News
6 Mar 2026
New Mercedes GLA to challenge compact SUV elite with cutting-edge CLA tech
Mercedes GLA exclusive image - front

New Mercedes GLA to challenge compact SUV elite with cutting-edge CLA tech

Our exclusive image previews how the Mk3 Mercedes GLA will look when it arrives later this year
News
9 Mar 2026
Are car headlights too bright? How hi-tech LED lights prioritise the driver but risk dazzling everyone else
Vauxhall Grandland - lights on

Are car headlights too bright? How hi-tech LED lights prioritise the driver but risk dazzling everyone else

LED headlamps on cars may improve visibility at night, but some people say they’re too bright. We investigate the issue and what can be done
Features
9 Mar 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content