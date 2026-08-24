For those worried about the future of the petrol-powered Audi A3, fear not, as an all-new generation is on the way. In addition to Audi’s fast-growing EV range, this striking new A3 is due to offer petrol and hybrid engines when it arrives in the next few years.

Although the new Audi A3 will remain on the current car’s MQB platform, it’ll get a striking design as previewed by our exclusive images. Featuring cleaner and more futuristic bodywork derived from the ‘Radical Next’ design language being introduced by new design chief Massimo Frascella, it’ll act as a perfect bridge for buyers not quite ready to adopt the BEV lifestyle.

Diesel is unlikely to make a return, but plug-in hybrid powetrains will feature prominently, as well as a next-generation digital interface inside the cabin.

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The new A3’s engine line-up isn’t going to stand out from the crowd, but its design certainly will. With a clear desire to reestablish itself as a leader in design, quality and technology, Audi recently installed fresh leadership and introduced a totally reformed styling language. But while it’s easy enough to channel this on expensive new flagship models such as the Nuvolari supercar and the road-going version of the Concept C, it’s harder to achieve in a mainstream and price-sensitive model such as the Audi A3.