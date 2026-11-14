Who will play the next James Bond? Will it be Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O’Connor? You’re reading Auto Express rather than TMZ, so we’re not going to get into such speculation. We’re more worried about what Turner/Lowden/O’Connor might be driving in the next 007 film, because the ‘casting’ of a Bond car is a big deal.

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In a way, the Bond cars are like characters themselves, to the point that you might actually be a bit sad to see an on-screen death. We’re still not quite over the physics-defying final moments of the Aston Martin DBS in Casino Royale, for instance.

So, while much of the world is busy hypothesising about who we’ll next see exploiting a license to kill in the 26th Bond film, we’ll instead be pondering his next mode of transportation, and looking back at some of his best and worst cars in the previous 25 instalments, plus the best rides of the Bond baddies, too.

What will be the next Bond car?

We don’t know for sure that it’ll be an Aston Martin as James’ daily driver in Bond 26, but it seems likely. Speaking to Auto Express earlier this year, Aston Martin CEO Adrian Hallmark affirmed the franchise’s importance in attracting people to the brand, so there’ll no doubt be efforts on its end to ensure at least one newer model features. As an aside, Hallmark admitted feeling “wildly jealous” of Aston Martin’s work with the James Bond franchise when he was CEO of Bentley, given that it was a Bentley that 007 drove in the original Ian Fleming novels.