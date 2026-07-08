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Will James Bond drive an Aston Martin in the new movie?

Amazon is rebooting the legendary Bond movie franchise. Does Aston Martin’s CEO want his car to star in it?

By:Phil McNamara
8 Jul 2026
Goldfinger Bond DB5

Aston Martin is one of the world’s coolest car brands – and plenty of cachet comes from its 62-year association with the world’s most famous secret agent, James Bond 007. 

“Most places you go, people – even young owners and enthusiasts – say: ‘I first learned about Aston [through] Bond’,” CEO Adrian Hallmark tells Auto Express. 

He cites the example of a 32-year-old Japanese customer who bought a £5m Valkyrie LM, a one-of-ten collector’s version of the Le Mans 24 Hours racer. “I had dinner with him in Japan,” said the boss. “He’s fanatical about Aston, and even talked his father into the brand. I asked: ‘What led you to us?’ He replied: ‘Bond!’” 

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The 007 franchise back in pre-production, with Callum Turner, Jacob Elordi and Aaron Taylor-Johnson rumoured to be in the running for the lead role. But car lovers are more excited about whether Amazon will give Aston Martin another starring role. We asked Hallmark if he thought Aston had moved on from Bond.

“[Bond] is a showcase for this brand every four or so years, on top of Formula 1 and everything else we do,” says Hallmark. “If you look at all the global awareness and activation [it generates] for Aston Martin, it’s amazing.”

Hallmark admits that, in his previous role as chairman of Bentley Motors, he was “wildly jealous” of Aston – especially because in Ian Fleming’s original novels, Bond drove a Bentley. 

Casino Royal Bond car

Aston Martin’s small product placement team is no doubt in deep discussion with Amazon about the possibilities, but the boss sounds as nonchalant as the secret agent himself about the outcome.  “I wouldn’t call it nice to have because it’s got such a strong resonance. As long as you do it well, it’s got merit.” 

Adrian Hallmark might not sound so cool if Lotus steals in and gets its upcoming Type 135 V8 hybrid supercar onto the silver screen.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Phil McNamara Editor at large Auto Express
Phil McNamara

Phil is Auto Express’ editor-at-large: he keeps close to car companies, finding out about new cars and researching the stories that matter to readers. He’s reported on cars for more than 25 years as editor of Car, Autocar’s news editor and he’s written for Car Design News and T3. 

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