Lotus’s upcoming supercar will get all-wheel drive and cutting-edge chassis tech to unleash more than 1,000bhp from its V8 hybrid drivetrain, the company’s CEO has revealed.

Speaking to Auto Express exclusively at Lotus’s flagship Mayfair store, Qingfeng Feng previewed some of the engineering highlights of the Type 135, internally referred to as the new Esprit.

The supercar’s heart is an all-new V8 engine, commissioned from Horse Powertrain, the joint venture between Lotus’s owner Geely and Renault. The eight-cylinder unit will be scaled up from a recently announced, 90-degree 3.0-litre V6 with twin turbochargers, built-in exhaust manifolds and the ability to stretch to an 8,000rpm redline.

Bespoke V6/V8 to fix Emira’s limitations

“What has truly limited us is the lack of a proper powertrain, because Lotus hasn’t produced its own engine,” explained Feng. It currently sources two engines for the mid-engined Emira, Mercedes-AMG’s frenetic turbocharged 2.0-litre with 360 or 400bhp or a supercharged Toyota V6 also producing – bizarrely – 400bhp but differentiated by its six-cylinder character and manual gearbox.

“The problem is you have to compromise when sourcing from other suppliers: these two engines couldn’t deliver the performance we [intended] for the Emira,” admits Feng. “But Geely has empowered Lotus to develop a V6/V8 engine to fill the gap. My role is the chief cook, and I’ve now found the very last ingredient to make the perfect dish.”