Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

The Lotus CEO first saw an Esprit in a movie – but you’ll never guess which one…

Qingfeng Feng was a student when a movie introduced him to the Lotus brand. Now he’s bringing the Esprit back as a V8 hybrid

By:Phil McNamara
5 Jun 2026
Lotus Esprit and CEO Feng

The world’s most famous Lotus? It has to be the Esprit, thanks to its appearance in James Bond movie The Spy Who Loved Me. 

It was the wedgy, four-cylinder sports car that sparked current CEO Qingfeng Feng’s awareness of Lotus when he saw it on the big screen. Back then he was studying chemistry at university. “But it wasn’t in the famous James Bond movie but Pretty Woman,” he tells Auto Express. “I was really amazed to see those headlamps pop up: I just thought it was really cool.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s no fleeting appearance, with the timid-driving executive played by Richard Gere moving into the passenger seat to allow Julia Roberts’ character to unleash the silver 1989 Esprit SE on Beverly Hills boulevards. Apparently the cameo triggered a record year for US Esprit sales, although its screen time and wow factor is eclipsed by 007’s weapons-grade submersible. 

After taking over eight years ago, the CEO further appreciated the Esprit’s cultural capital, iconic, geometric exterior design and “elegant” interior: he praises the cockpit’s flat planes and aircraft-style instrument binnacle. 

The Esprit is set for a comeback in 2028

Lotus Theory1 Reveal

Feng is determined to sprinkle some of the Esprit’s magic on the current range. In 2028, Lotus will unleash a V8 hybrid supercar with more than 1000PS (986bhp), a car with the Type 135 project number but one also referred to internally as Esprit. 

The Theory 1 concept car – which has clear Esprit cues but fast-forwarded to the 2030s – will influence the design.

The CEO loves another classic Lotus too…

But it’s not the Esprit that Feng would love to drive back home on the streets of Shanghai: it was never sold there and importing a standard one would be impossible given its age and emissions. 

Lotus Elise 111s

The vintage Lotus that has him raising his hands in the air to pivot an imaginary steering wheel while we chat is the fabled Elise. “When I visited the UK, I would often drive one because I really enjoyed its agility,” he says. 

The CEO admits he’s on the hunt for a mint example of the baby sports car in China, where it was launched with the four-cylinder Toyota engine. It’s heartening to imagine Feng making like Julia Roberts and scything through the shoals of anonymous Chinese electric cars in a brightly-coloured classic Lotus.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Phil McNamara Editor at large Auto Express
Phil McNamara

Phil is Auto Express’ editor-at-large: he keeps close to car companies, finding out about new cars and researching the stories that matter to readers. He’s reported on cars for more than 25 years as editor of Car, Autocar’s news editor and he’s written for Car Design News and T3. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Lotus Esprit comeback in new detail: all-wheel drive and 1,000bhp hybrid power for Type-135 supercar
Lotus Type 135 teaser - full rear

Lotus Esprit comeback in new detail: all-wheel drive and 1,000bhp hybrid power for Type-135 supercar

Lightweight chassis with advanced adaptive control systems should make for a thrilling drive, CEO Qingfeng Feng exclusively reveals
News
5 Jun 2026
A 1,000bhp petrol supercar from Lotus, reviving the Esprit name? Of course i'm excited
Lotus Esprit - opinion

A 1,000bhp petrol supercar from Lotus, reviving the Esprit name? Of course i'm excited

After years of struggles, editor Paul Barker thinks the future of Lotus is starting to look a little more rosy
Opinion
21 May 2026
New Lotus Emira hybrid confirmed as brand ditches EV-only plans
Lotus Emira - front static

New Lotus Emira hybrid confirmed as brand ditches EV-only plans

Poor sales have caused Lotus to backtrack on its EV only plans, and confirms a new hybrid Emira is incoming
News
12 May 2026
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond

Here are the most important new cars from Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more that you need to know about
Best cars & vans
2 Jan 2026

Most Popular

Ford Focus primed for sensational return, but as an SUV
Ford Focus exclusive image

Ford Focus primed for sensational return, but as an SUV

Could a new Ford Focus be ready to fight Europe’s biggest sellers such as the Volkswagen T-Roc and Nissan Qashqai?
News
4 Jun 2026
Kia PV5 gets long-awaited 7-seat version for under £37k
Kia PV5 7-seater - front 3/4

Kia PV5 gets long-awaited 7-seat version for under £37k

The seven-seat Kia PV5 boosts family-friendly range alongside some neat range-wide upgrades
News
3 Jun 2026
Excited for solid-state EV batteries? BYD has some bad news
BYD Dolphin Surf charging

Excited for solid-state EV batteries? BYD has some bad news

BYD’s executive vice president, Stella Li, has watered down the hype surrounding solid-state battery tech
News
2 Jun 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content