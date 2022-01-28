The Lotus Esprit is coming back, and we’ve now had our first look at the V8 engine at its heart. It comes from Horse Powertrain, a joint venture between Renault and Lotus parent company Geely, and it’s both the firm’s biggest engine yet and its first ever V8.

The W40 is a 4.0-litre V8 using the popular ‘hot-V’ layout with two turbochargers nestling between the cylinder banks, which makes for a more compact package and a shorter intake path for the turbos. It’s a scaled-up version of Horse’s existing W30 3.0-litre V6, and we previously learned that it’ll be possible to stretch the redline to 8,000rpm.

The engine weighs 200kg, which is comparable to Mercedes-AMG’s 4.0-litre V8, another hot-V design. It’s good for 670bhp and 800Nm of torque, and it’ll be used in myriad applications beyond the new Lotus supercar, which will be its first outing. Horse says the W40’s potential for high power and “exceptional low-end torque” makes it a good fit for “sports cars, pick-up trucks, and off-road vehicles”.

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The engine will drive the rear wheels of the car, codenamed Type 135, via a new Horse 8LDCT dual-clutch automatic gearbox with a maximum torque rating of 1,050Nm.