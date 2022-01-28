New Lotus Esprit gets an engine! A 670bhp V8, no less
Horse Powertrains has given some initial details of the V8 engine that’ll form the core part of Type 135’s 1,000bhp hybrid setup
The Lotus Esprit is coming back, and we’ve now had our first look at the V8 engine at its heart. It comes from Horse Powertrain, a joint venture between Renault and Lotus parent company Geely, and it’s both the firm’s biggest engine yet and its first ever V8.
The W40 is a 4.0-litre V8 using the popular ‘hot-V’ layout with two turbochargers nestling between the cylinder banks, which makes for a more compact package and a shorter intake path for the turbos. It’s a scaled-up version of Horse’s existing W30 3.0-litre V6, and we previously learned that it’ll be possible to stretch the redline to 8,000rpm.
The engine weighs 200kg, which is comparable to Mercedes-AMG’s 4.0-litre V8, another hot-V design. It’s good for 670bhp and 800Nm of torque, and it’ll be used in myriad applications beyond the new Lotus supercar, which will be its first outing. Horse says the W40’s potential for high power and “exceptional low-end torque” makes it a good fit for “sports cars, pick-up trucks, and off-road vehicles”.
The engine will drive the rear wheels of the car, codenamed Type 135, via a new Horse 8LDCT dual-clutch automatic gearbox with a maximum torque rating of 1,050Nm.
The engine is the main part of an all-wheel drive hybrid drivetrain that will use cutting-edge chassis tech to unleash more than 1,000bhp, as previously revealed by Lotus’s CEO.
Speaking to Auto Express exclusively at Lotus’s flagship Mayfair store earlier this year, Qingfeng Feng previewed some of the engineering highlights of the Type 135, internally referred to as the new Esprit.
Bespoke V6/V8 to fix Emira’s limitations
“What has truly limited us is the lack of a proper powertrain, because Lotus hasn’t produced its own engine,” explained Feng. It currently sources two engines for the mid-engined Emira, Mercedes-AMG’s frenetic turbocharged 2.0-litre with 360 or 400bhp or a supercharged Toyota V6 also producing – bizarrely – 400bhp but differentiated by its six-cylinder character and manual gearbox.
“The problem is you have to compromise when sourcing from other suppliers: these two engines couldn’t deliver the performance we [intended] for the Emira,” admits Feng. “But Geely has empowered Lotus to develop a V6/V8 engine to fill the gap. My role is the chief cook, and I’ve now found the very last ingredient to make the perfect dish.”
The Emira was intended to be the last combustion Lotus, but the sports car company’s transformation to pure electric ‘lifestyle’ SUVs and saloons has been rocky. As a result Feng is embracing powertrain flexibility, from ICE to hybrid to plug-in hybrid and pure EV. He likens the electric element of the Type 135’s V8 to the MGU-K motor/generators on Formula 1 cars, harvesting kinetic energy to supply the battery and boosting power and torque.
Feng also espouses aerodynamics and light weight as core Lotus tenets, dating back to founder Colin Chapman. The upcoming V6, set to yield up to 536bhp, is claimed to be the lightest on the market at just 160kg.
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Esprit chassis will mix carbon fibre and aluminium
The focus on reducing mass will shape the new V8 supercar’s chassis too. It’s likely that Lotus’ engineers will re-use the carbon-fibre tub technology from the 2,011bhp Evija electric hypercar. But Feng suggests it will have a compound structure, no doubt deploying lightweight aluminium for the crash structures, axles and more. “[Our material choice] really depends on what is best for the product,” he explains.
The new hybrid supercar isn’t tipped for plug-in capability, which will reduce the size of the battery to save cost and weight. Will it be rear- or all-wheel drive? “All-wheel drive could be a great solution,” says the boss. “With the help of torque control software, you can decide how much power you want to put to the front and rear wheels.” Feng would like the 135 to put power to all four corners on straights for ballistic acceleration, with a rear bias in corners to boost driver feel.
He namechecks the new Lamborghini Temerario, which has twin motors turning the front axle and another sandwiched between the V8 and gearbox, combining for 907bhp – less than the new Esprit. The Lambo’s axial flux motors are provided by British tech start-up Yasa: are these in contention for the 135?
“I spoke to the CEO last week, and they’re developing interesting new products. They’ve got great technologies, with disc-shaped motors that are extremely small in size but extremely powerful in output. Mercedes-AMG made a real smart move by acquiring it.”
Technologically the Type 135 will be light years ahead of primitive, pre-Geely Lotus models. Feng repeatedly references the ‘smart’ capabilities enabled by the group’s E/E (electronic and electrical) architecture, with ultra-rapid processing power and sophisticated software controlling the hi-tech chassis and cockpit.
This unified central nervous system will unleash the V8 hybrid’s power in sync with chassis hardware including air suspension with continuously variable damping and active anti-roll bars, optimising the Type 135 for real-time driving conditions. “In the past, the chassis was fixed, frozen and acted in a passive way. Nowadays, chassis are becoming more dynamic. Our smart technologies will add up to make driving really fun, really thrilling.” If our test drive of the Evija is anything to go by, this is not wishful thinking on Feng’s part.
What will the Lotus Esprit look like?
Lotus has released a teaser image showing part of the new Type 135 or Esprit. It shows a wide, clean and altogether more restrained design, with simple horizontal two-piece rear lights and a subtle Lotus badge.
There are no obvious aero devices or wings on top of the bodywork. However, the large central section, which also houses two round exhaust pipes, could contain some clever air-management functionality in combination with the large diffuser below. You can also see the use of chopped or ‘forged’ carbon fibre on the lower bumper, similar to the Lotus Theory 1 concept car.
In fact, put the Esprit and Theory 1 side by side and you can see the influence of the more extreme concept car, both in the general aesthetic of the new supercar’s rear end and the clean haunches and simple glass engine cover.
In total contrast to the more aerodynamically influenced Evija and Emira, the Type 135 looks to usher in a more elegant and almost classical design language – one that looks more road-biased than the racier Aston Martin Valhalla or Ferrari Testarossa.
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