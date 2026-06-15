Verdict

We’ll not be getting the mild-hybrid X5 in the UK, but that’s no great shame. It’s not a bad car in its own right, it’s just that the electric iX5 is better in near-enough every way – faster, more frugal and even more refined – it’s a wonder why anyone would opt for this petrol alternative anyway. If you really need a back-up petrol engine for longer trips, then the forthcoming 50e plug-in hybrid will be a much better bet.

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We drove, and enjoyed, the latest all-electric BMW iX5 recently – even if ultimately it was rendered difficult to recommend alongside the also excellent, but significantly cheaper, BMW iX3.

The difference between the two cars is that while the iX3 acts as a standalone model alongside the combustion-powered BMW X3, the BMW X5 is offered with a choice of electric, petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid and even hydrogen powertrains – draped in an all-but identical top hat. By placing its large SUV on a single, multi-fuel platform, BMW aims to improve its economies of scale, while maintaining the ability to switch production on or off to meet demand.

In Britain, we’ll be denied the hydrogen version for obvious reasons, but we’re also set to miss out on the mild-hybrid petrol. BMW UK deems this variant surplus to requirements given how momentum is rapidly shifting towards electrified powertrains – including long-range PHEVs like the forthcoming X5 50e.