Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Wild Peugeot E-T16 concept reinvents iconic 205 eighties rally car

Triple-motor ‘hyperhatch’ could give us a battle for the ages with Renault, if Peugeot decides to build it

By:Alastair Crooks
11 Oct 2026
Peugeot E-T16 concept18

Peugeot has revealed the new E-T16 concept – an all-electric tribute to one of the most distinctive cars ever to win the World Rally Championship. 

2026 marks 40 years since Peugeot completed back-to-back victories with its 205 Turbo 16 (or T16) in the drivers’ and manufacturers’ championships in 1986, which also marked the end of the iconic Group B era.

The new Peugeot E-T16 not only takes design cues from the legendary T16 and transforms them into a concept for the modern age with electric power, but according to the French brand, it also showcases the “ultimate vision of the next Peugeot E-208”.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The E-T16 is not the only concept in recent years that has reinvented rally pedigree with a contemporary twist. The incredible Renault 5 Turbo 3E concept of 2022 gave us a hint at the £135,000 production-ready model, which we experienced from the passenger seat earlier this year. Unlike the Renault, however, there are no plans yet to bring the E-T16 concept to the road. 

Peugeot E-T16 concept: exterior design

Peugeot E-T16 concept18

Any rally fan will immediately be able to spot references to the 205 T16 in the E-T16 concept’s design. Among the highlights are boxy wheelarches, an indented bonnet, deep chin spoiler, side air vents and a huge rear diffuser, which incorporates two adjustable blades to alter the amount of downforce. The rear roof spoiler is split into two, described as a ‘cat-ear’ rear wing, which also taps into the Feline Future design language that will debut on the next Peugeot E-208

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Beyond the wild body, the E-T16 concept has plenty of neat details that not only highlight its rally inspiration, but point towards the next-generation E-208, which has previously been previewed by the 2025 Polygon concept and could arrive as early as next year. Peugeot’s signature ‘three-claw’ lighting wraps around the front and rear, along with an illuminated Peugeot badge at the front, are elements we expect to appear on the new E-208. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

There’s also E-T16 branding to the rear in a retro font, just like the original, a Winchester matt grey paint (again, like the old T16), bespoke 21-inch wheels wrapped in racy Michelin tyres and a backlit red line running around the entire car, referencing the red pinstripe of the eighties icon.

Peugeot E-T16 concept: performance and range

Peugeot E-T16 concept18

Like the original car, which had a rear clamshell to suit its mid-engined layout, the E-T16 concept’s entire rear body lifts up too. But underneath there’s no turbocharged 1.8-litre four-cylinder; instead you’ll find two electric motors developed by Peugeot Sport, and adjustable coilover suspension. It also affords a look at the carbon fibre platform underpinning the E-T16 concept, plus there’s a storage compartment for two helmets. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Unlike most performance electric cars that rely on huge power outputs to overcome their usually significant kerbweight, the E-T16 concept has been built with the hyperhatch segment in mind. While Peugeot hasn’t announced the weight of the concept car, it does state an exceptional power-to-weight ratio of less than 2kg per bhp, with a whopping 816bhp on tap. Power comes from the two motors in the rear and one up front, with torque vectoring on hand to distribute it efficiently. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

There are also three driving modes that not only change the power delivery, but also the suspension settings, with a Track mode designed for “unrestricted extreme driving”. Peugeot says the concept can go from 0-62mph in just 2.5 seconds (around the same as the Group B T16) and will hit 186mph in 16 seconds. Stopping power should be similarly impressive, thanks to massive 380mm brake discs on each corner. There’s even a hydraulic handbrake for true rally-style manoeuvres, though grappling with the steer-by-wire ‘wheel’ in tight corners could be tricky. 

To ensure the E-T16’s performance can be replicated, there’s side-cooling technology to get the battery temperature optimal and as a result, Peugeot says the car can do three laps of the 12.9-mile Nürburgring in Performance mode with no power drop-off. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The battery itself is an 85kWh unit, which is pretty sizable for a supermini EV, although there’s only a 248-mile range. We expect the concept draws on Stellantis’ new STLA One architecture, and it does have 800V capacity, allowing for rapid recharging from 10 to 80 per cent in under 15 minutes. 

Peugeot E-T16 concept: cabin and technology

Peugeot E-T16 concept18

The interior of the E-T16 concept is even more lairy than the exterior design. The amount of space on offer, the overall layout and features such as the rectangular ‘steering wheel’ all draw comparisons to the Polygon concept, although the hydraulic handbrake, leather bucket seats and racing harness point towards a more focused experience. 

The Hypersquare steering wheel will feature on the next E-208, and on the E-T16 it has new performance-driven features such as launch control and boost, plus wet and dry modes. There’s also a new screen displaying lap times, speed and torque output. 

The i-Cockpit screen takes on a familiar shape to the 21-inch unit used on the 3008 and 5008. The infotainment is wholly different from what’s on offer in Peugeot’s production cars, though, with much more focus on driver-oriented information such as g-force and power output. 

Matthias Hossann, Peugeot Design Director, said: “[The] E-T16 concept reinterprets the lines of the future Peugeot E-208, pushing every proportion to the extreme. [It’s] a radical design that celebrates our heritage and transforms power and sportiness into a true design language.”

While we recently got behind the wheel of the new Peugeot E-208 GTi hot hatch, time will tell if the E-T16 could pave the way for an even more extreme model.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Which cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full ECG list with our best (and worst) picks
Electric car charging mega test - Renault 5 front angled

Which cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full ECG list with our best (and worst) picks

In excess of 60 electric cars are now eligible for a Government-funded discount. Which should you go for from the ever-growing list?
News
8 Oct 2026
Peugeot 208, 2008, 3008 and others in line for high value ‘Plus’ versions
Peugeot E-208 - front cornering

Peugeot 208, 2008, 3008 and others in line for high value ‘Plus’ versions

Expect better value ‘Plus’ versions of cars such as the 208, 2008 and 3008, as Peugeot seeks to compete with better-equipped rivals
News
23 Sep 2026
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon 30/06/26

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond

Here are the most important new cars from Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
21 Sep 2026
Peugeot GTi future: hybrid power could be coming, but no hot SUVs
New Peugeot E-208 GTi and 205 GTi - front action

Peugeot GTi future: hybrid power could be coming, but no hot SUVs

The electric hot hatch costs £34,995 and lands in the UK next year. We ask Peugeot CEO Alain Favey if a hybrid or SUV GTi will follow it
News
5 Aug 2026

Most Popular

New Volkswagen ID. Tiguan revealed: first look at the ID.4's replacement
New Volkswagen ID. Tiguan - front static with Auto Express senior news reporter Alastair Crooks stood next to the car

New Volkswagen ID. Tiguan revealed: first look at the ID.4's replacement

Along with a revamped exterior, the ID. Tiguan brings a host of cabin upgrades too
News
9 Oct 2026
New Chery Approved Used scheme aims to boost confidence and attack second-hand car market
Used Chery - dealership

New Chery Approved Used scheme aims to boost confidence and attack second-hand car market

Eligible cars will get a two-year warranty, plus a handful of other benefits
News
7 Oct 2026
All-new BMW iX4 arrives with a 514-mile range and up to 604bhp
BMW iX4 50 - front

All-new BMW iX4 arrives with a 514-mile range and up to 604bhp

The latest member of BMW’s Neue Klasse is the first-ever iX4 ‘Sports Activity Coupe’, and there’s a 604bhp M60 version
News
7 Oct 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content