Peugeot has revealed the new E-T16 concept – an all-electric tribute to one of the most distinctive cars ever to win the World Rally Championship.

2026 marks 40 years since Peugeot completed back-to-back victories with its 205 Turbo 16 (or T16) in the drivers’ and manufacturers’ championships in 1986, which also marked the end of the iconic Group B era.

The new Peugeot E-T16 not only takes design cues from the legendary T16 and transforms them into a concept for the modern age with electric power, but according to the French brand, it also showcases the “ultimate vision of the next Peugeot E-208”.

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The E-T16 is not the only concept in recent years that has reinvented rally pedigree with a contemporary twist. The incredible Renault 5 Turbo 3E concept of 2022 gave us a hint at the £135,000 production-ready model, which we experienced from the passenger seat earlier this year. Unlike the Renault, however, there are no plans yet to bring the E-T16 concept to the road.

Peugeot E-T16 concept: exterior design

Any rally fan will immediately be able to spot references to the 205 T16 in the E-T16 concept’s design. Among the highlights are boxy wheelarches, an indented bonnet, deep chin spoiler, side air vents and a huge rear diffuser, which incorporates two adjustable blades to alter the amount of downforce. The rear roof spoiler is split into two, described as a ‘cat-ear’ rear wing, which also taps into the Feline Future design language that will debut on the next Peugeot E-208.