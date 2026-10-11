Wild Peugeot E-T16 concept reinvents iconic 205 eighties rally car
Triple-motor ‘hyperhatch’ could give us a battle for the ages with Renault, if Peugeot decides to build it
Peugeot has revealed the new E-T16 concept – an all-electric tribute to one of the most distinctive cars ever to win the World Rally Championship.
2026 marks 40 years since Peugeot completed back-to-back victories with its 205 Turbo 16 (or T16) in the drivers’ and manufacturers’ championships in 1986, which also marked the end of the iconic Group B era.
The new Peugeot E-T16 not only takes design cues from the legendary T16 and transforms them into a concept for the modern age with electric power, but according to the French brand, it also showcases the “ultimate vision of the next Peugeot E-208”.
The E-T16 is not the only concept in recent years that has reinvented rally pedigree with a contemporary twist. The incredible Renault 5 Turbo 3E concept of 2022 gave us a hint at the £135,000 production-ready model, which we experienced from the passenger seat earlier this year. Unlike the Renault, however, there are no plans yet to bring the E-T16 concept to the road.
Peugeot E-T16 concept: exterior design
Any rally fan will immediately be able to spot references to the 205 T16 in the E-T16 concept’s design. Among the highlights are boxy wheelarches, an indented bonnet, deep chin spoiler, side air vents and a huge rear diffuser, which incorporates two adjustable blades to alter the amount of downforce. The rear roof spoiler is split into two, described as a ‘cat-ear’ rear wing, which also taps into the Feline Future design language that will debut on the next Peugeot E-208.
Beyond the wild body, the E-T16 concept has plenty of neat details that not only highlight its rally inspiration, but point towards the next-generation E-208, which has previously been previewed by the 2025 Polygon concept and could arrive as early as next year. Peugeot’s signature ‘three-claw’ lighting wraps around the front and rear, along with an illuminated Peugeot badge at the front, are elements we expect to appear on the new E-208.
There’s also E-T16 branding to the rear in a retro font, just like the original, a Winchester matt grey paint (again, like the old T16), bespoke 21-inch wheels wrapped in racy Michelin tyres and a backlit red line running around the entire car, referencing the red pinstripe of the eighties icon.
Peugeot E-T16 concept: performance and range
Like the original car, which had a rear clamshell to suit its mid-engined layout, the E-T16 concept’s entire rear body lifts up too. But underneath there’s no turbocharged 1.8-litre four-cylinder; instead you’ll find two electric motors developed by Peugeot Sport, and adjustable coilover suspension. It also affords a look at the carbon fibre platform underpinning the E-T16 concept, plus there’s a storage compartment for two helmets.
Unlike most performance electric cars that rely on huge power outputs to overcome their usually significant kerbweight, the E-T16 concept has been built with the hyperhatch segment in mind. While Peugeot hasn’t announced the weight of the concept car, it does state an exceptional power-to-weight ratio of less than 2kg per bhp, with a whopping 816bhp on tap. Power comes from the two motors in the rear and one up front, with torque vectoring on hand to distribute it efficiently.
There are also three driving modes that not only change the power delivery, but also the suspension settings, with a Track mode designed for “unrestricted extreme driving”. Peugeot says the concept can go from 0-62mph in just 2.5 seconds (around the same as the Group B T16) and will hit 186mph in 16 seconds. Stopping power should be similarly impressive, thanks to massive 380mm brake discs on each corner. There’s even a hydraulic handbrake for true rally-style manoeuvres, though grappling with the steer-by-wire ‘wheel’ in tight corners could be tricky.
To ensure the E-T16’s performance can be replicated, there’s side-cooling technology to get the battery temperature optimal and as a result, Peugeot says the car can do three laps of the 12.9-mile Nürburgring in Performance mode with no power drop-off.
The battery itself is an 85kWh unit, which is pretty sizable for a supermini EV, although there’s only a 248-mile range. We expect the concept draws on Stellantis’ new STLA One architecture, and it does have 800V capacity, allowing for rapid recharging from 10 to 80 per cent in under 15 minutes.
Peugeot E-T16 concept: cabin and technology
The interior of the E-T16 concept is even more lairy than the exterior design. The amount of space on offer, the overall layout and features such as the rectangular ‘steering wheel’ all draw comparisons to the Polygon concept, although the hydraulic handbrake, leather bucket seats and racing harness point towards a more focused experience.
The Hypersquare steering wheel will feature on the next E-208, and on the E-T16 it has new performance-driven features such as launch control and boost, plus wet and dry modes. There’s also a new screen displaying lap times, speed and torque output.
The i-Cockpit screen takes on a familiar shape to the 21-inch unit used on the 3008 and 5008. The infotainment is wholly different from what’s on offer in Peugeot’s production cars, though, with much more focus on driver-oriented information such as g-force and power output.
Matthias Hossann, Peugeot Design Director, said: “[The] E-T16 concept reinterprets the lines of the future Peugeot E-208, pushing every proportion to the extreme. [It’s] a radical design that celebrates our heritage and transforms power and sportiness into a true design language.”
While we recently got behind the wheel of the new Peugeot E-208 GTi hot hatch, time will tell if the E-T16 could pave the way for an even more extreme model.
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