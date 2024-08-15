The 208 might be the entry-point to the Peugeot line-up, but the next-generation model is set to become the brand’s most hi-tech offering when it arrives in 2027.

Forming the basis of the fresh 208’s cutting-edge technology will be the all-new 'STLA One' vehicle architecture, key details of which have been confirmed by Peugeot’s owner Stellantis. Alongside the 208’s electric powertrain and smart technologies, ‘steer-by-wire’ system, voice control and 360-degree sensor technology to power next-level driver assistance, we now have a great idea of the 208’s design, thanks to the retro-inspired E-T16 concept.

The third generation of the 208 will also herald a transformation in the brand’s model range. "Peugeot will launch seven brand-new models between now and 2030," brand CEO Alain Favey told Stellantis' 2026 investor conference. "Four of these will be based on the new STLA One platform. The first comes next year in the shape of the new E-208, a real game changer for us and for the European market I would say."

How STLA One tech and 205 history will influence Peugeot 208 design

While the new 208 will adopt the most futuristic technology available to Peugeot, the overall design will cleverly mix details inspired by the eighties 205 supermini with modern clean surfacing and sheer edges.