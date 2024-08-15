New Peugeot 208 will aim to capture the 205 magic
New vehicle architecture and cell-to-body battery pack will make the next Peugeot 208 closer to a Tesla than a Volkswagen
The 208 might be the entry-point to the Peugeot line-up, but the next-generation model is set to become the brand’s most hi-tech offering when it arrives in 2027.
Forming the basis of the fresh 208’s cutting-edge technology will be the all-new 'STLA One' vehicle architecture, key details of which have been confirmed by Peugeot’s owner Stellantis. Alongside the 208’s electric powertrain and smart technologies, ‘steer-by-wire’ system, voice control and 360-degree sensor technology to power next-level driver assistance, we now have a great idea of the 208’s design, thanks to the retro-inspired E-T16 concept.
The third generation of the 208 will also herald a transformation in the brand’s model range. "Peugeot will launch seven brand-new models between now and 2030," brand CEO Alain Favey told Stellantis' 2026 investor conference. "Four of these will be based on the new STLA One platform. The first comes next year in the shape of the new E-208, a real game changer for us and for the European market I would say."
How STLA One tech and 205 history will influence Peugeot 208 design
While the new 208 will adopt the most futuristic technology available to Peugeot, the overall design will cleverly mix details inspired by the eighties 205 supermini with modern clean surfacing and sheer edges.
The radical Polygon concept, which we tested in early 2026, previews the 208’s front and rear light strips, which mirror the original 205’s striped grille and rear hatch cover, but execute them in a very contemporary way. This design has since been backed up by the E-T16 shown off at the Paris Motor Show, which has been described as a ‘near-production ready’ concept. Essentially, peel away the E-T16 concept’s Group B rally car additions and you should have something very close to the new 208.
Peugeot design director Matthias Hossann said at the concept’s reveal: “The E-T16 reinterprets the lines of the future Peugeot E-208, pushing every proportion to the extreme. It’s a radical design that celebrates our heritage and transforms power and sportiness into a true design language.”
Reinforcing the 208’s design elements, Favey previously told Auto Express: “The horizontal, three-line light signature is something that you’ll find on future Peugeots. Same for the back. The very prominent red lights, and the fact they are horizontal lines, are a hint at what’s to come in future Peugeots.”
The CEO added: “Our designers like to mix modernity and some positive elements of our heritage. We wish to use elements of the past to create the future.”
The new 208 will be the first model on Stellantis' latest ‘STLA’ architecture. “The car is on STLA [One] and it will be launched as a BEV,” Favey said. “We were first with STLA Medium as well [beneath the 3008 SUV]. It’s Peugeot’s role to bring innovation among Europe’s mainstream brands.”
The new chassis incorporates Hypersquare steer-by-wire, where the mechanical link between the steering and wheels is replaced by digital impulses. This will also help unlock two fundamental 208 goals: dynamic handling and maximum space in a compact package – something we found the Polygon concept pulled off well.
The Polygon’s proportions – with the windscreen pushed forward to shrink the nose, and a longer wheelbase – show how electric cars can cram more space into a small footprint. Eliminating the steering column, combined with a new dashboard architecture, will boost roominess, too. And will this focus have a knock-on effect in minimising weight gain, which saps EV range? “Absolutely – that’s what we’re trying to do with the next 208,” Favey said.
And that's not the only way: STLA One has cell-to-body technology, where the battery pack is part of the floor and a structural component in the car. "[This will] cut costs, weight, and complexity," said Davide Mele, Stellantis's product planning chief. "STLA One will also be 800-volt capable, delivering very competitive charging times, and a better real-world BEV experience." In the E-T16 concept, charging its relatively large 85kWh battery from 10 to 80 per cent takes just 15 minutes.
Peugeot 208’s Hypersquare steering and interior design
Peugeots have long been known for their direct steering, with small steering wheels as the centrepiece of its ‘i-Cockpit’ set-up. Hypersquare will take things to the next level, with sophisticated software assessing the car’s speed and surroundings to deliver variable and precise levels of steering-motor assistance.
With no mechanical link between the wheels and infinitely variable assistance depending on your driving situation, the E-208 will need next-level computing power and sensor technology. And it'll get it from the new 'STLA Brain' making the E-208 Stellantis' first true Software Defined Vehicle, and its 'STLA Smart Cockpit' technologies.
"STLA Brain is our new electronics and software platform," said Ned Curic, Stellantis chief technology officer. The car's new 'central nervous system' gets rid of the myriad control units on today's cars masterminding the disparate systems for powertrain, chassis, infotainment and so on, wrapping them up into one connected, high-performance computing platform. This boosts processing power by six times and bandwidth by a multiple of 1,000, unlocking a host of new features with instant, intuitive responses and Over The Air updates frequent upgrades.
It's this platform, with its AI-powered ability to understand the car's surroundings and use case and respond instantly, that should help steer-by-wire offer the right level of assistance, from incredible car park manoeuvrability to incredibly consistent motorway tracking.
The Hypersquare ‘wheel’ will be part of the new STLA Smart Cockpit. "This replaces what's today 12 different separate systems in one unified cockpit platform that works across all brands and regions," said tech boss Curic. "Each of our brands need to deliver a distinct cockpit experience for our customers." Peugeot will be the very first brand to introduce the new cockpit tech, enabling a distinctive AI-powered brand experience with unique graphics, ambience, voice controls and features. In the E-T16 we saw a new, performance-oriented infotainment design on the same 21-inch screen used on the 3008 and 5008.
New Peugeot 208 will be electric only, for now
Stellantis planned the next 208 when demand for electric cars looked unstoppable, with STLA One native to EV. But the investor day confirmed that the architecture is hybrid compatible, and "optimised for each configuration so you don't carry the penalties of a traditional multi-energy architecture". Cost is one penalty, weight is another: the STLA Medium platform under the current Peugeot 3008 is known to be excessively heavy, to protect it for off-road usage by Jeep for example.
The next-level 208 will be introduced as a BEV first, with Favey confirming that it would sit alongside the existing 208, suggesting hybrid will arrive later. For how long remains to be seen, because the current hatchback will be positively archaic alongside the new model. Vauxhall is facing the same conundrum with the next Corsa, which is also based on the same underpinnings and twinned with the new Peugeot.
Next-gen Peugeot E-208 to be sold alongside new GTi
The current, seven-year-old 208 recently gained a hot GTi variant – which will be continued alongside the next E-208, but performance levels will be quite different. Favey said: “As long as there’s demand, we will keep the GTi on sale; the new 208 in 2027 will attract a different kind of clientele and that’s fine.”
While the halo GTi packs 276bhp, the E-208 will start with more modest power outputs. Stellantis is developing a new range of e-motors, producing between 100bhp and 450bhp. E-208 power will need to span from 130bhp to 220bhp to match the Volkswagen ID. Polo and Cupra Raval line-ups.
Those small VW Group EVs will be built in Spain to exploit its lower cost base, and Stellantis is taking the same approach: the Zaragoza plant which makes the current Corsa and E-208 is earmarked for the next-generation cars, with other STLA Small cars also set for the Vigo factory.
The 208’s longer wheelbase will enable bigger battery packs than today’s 54kWh maximum. STLA Small can accommodate up to 85kWh (like the E-T16) and yield a maximum range of around 300 miles. Smaller packs – potentially just under 40kWh – will be available to create city runabouts.
With an expected starting price around £26,000, the 208 will have plenty of rivals such as the Renault 5, Cupra Raval and Volkswagen ID. Polo.
If you can't wait for the new Peugeot 208 to arrive, you can save more than £6,000 on the current E-208 with the Auto Express Buy a Car service or nearly £5,000 on a petrol-powered model.
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