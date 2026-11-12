New Peugeot 208 and 2008 Envy models will leave people green with, er, jealousy

With four trim levels apiece, the Peugeot 208 and Peugeot 2008 didn’t strike us as being in dire need of an extra grade, but you can now order either as an ‘Envy’, slotting between the existing Allure and GT grades.

That makes Envy the new mid-spec grade for both models. It’s available across pure petrol, hybrid and electric versions of each car, opening up a further option for the lower-spec Turbo 100 petrol, which was previously only available in Style and Allure.

Envy builds on the Allure’s standard kit list with a 180-degree rear parking camera, keyless entry and start, and on the 2008, a two-position boot floor panel.

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The interior is spruced up with ‘Dynamic’ front seats that are shared with GT and GT Premium cars, although here they feature a new turquoise fabric with ‘Tremezzo’ embossing. There’s also new decorative stitching and a Mistral Black roof lining. On your way in and out, you’ll also see some fancy new aluminium treadplates with Peugeot lettering.

On the outside, the daytime running lights are now surrounded by gloss black elements, with the 208 also getting a black roof. Each car gets a new design of diamond-cut alloy wheel, too – it’s 16-inch ‘Noma’ rims on the 208, and 17-inch ‘Karakoy’ on the 2008.

The 208 Envy comes in a new shade of green as standard, called Alvao, while the no-cost colour on the 2008 is Nazare Blue.

On the 208, Envy is charged at a £500 premium over Allure, and for the 2008, it’s a bump of £400. It’s £23,115, £24,915 or £25,565 (£24,065 with the electric car grant) for the 208, depending on whether you want the Turbo 100, Hybrid 110 or Electric 136 powertrain.

For the 2008, it’s £26,165 for the Turbo 100, £28,465 for the PureTech 130, £29,215 for the Hybrid 145, and £29,965 for the Electric (£28,465 with ECG). First deliveries are expected between December 2026 and January 2027.

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