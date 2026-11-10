The Citroen C5 Aircross and its electric e-C5 sibling are now available in a glitzy new Emerald trim level. Sitting above the previous Max flagship and priced from £37,290, the Emerald spec is available across the whole powertrain line-up and throws almost the entire Citroen options list at the practical family SUV.

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Bizarrely, the one unique feature – the Emerald Blue paint – is a £645 option; the only no-cost colour is Perla Nera Black. Regardless, Citroen says that all Emerald models come with a black roof and coloured clips on the front bumper and doors to “complement the new colourway”.

Emerald trim builds on the previous top-spec Max model, and as such features all of that car’s standard-fit trinkets and treats. That means all versions have Citroen’s Drive Assist Pack 2.0, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, plus a “high-definition” head-up display.

On top of that, Emerald models get a set of 19-inch ‘Moondust’ alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof and a frameless rear-view mirror. The seats are covered in a new grey part-cloth, part-leather-effect trim, once again “complemented” by “Emerald interior detailing and lighting”.

As mentioned, the Emerald trim level is available across the C5 Aircross and e-C5 Aircross ranges, kicking off with the entry-level Hybrid 145 powertrain priced from £37,290. Above this sits the 192bhp petrol-electric Plug-in Hybrid, at £39,860.

Two variants of the e-C5 Aircross are offered: the Comfort Range and Long Range. The former gets a 73kWh battery for up to 321 miles pr charge, while the latter ups the car’s usability with a larger 97kWh battery, claiming 100 miles of extra range.

Prices for the e-C5 Emerald start from £40,345 and £44,965 respectively, although the cheaper car is currently available with the Government’s £1,500 Electric Car Grant, reducing the price to just £38,845 – £1,015 less than the equivalent PHEV.

All models are on sale now. We expect the C5 Aircross Emerald to be offered through Auto Express’s Buy a Car service very soon, but if you can’t wait, the entry-level You version is currently available to lease for as little as £334 per month.

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