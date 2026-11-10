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Citroen C5 Aircross Emerald launched: new flagship could be a not-so-hidden gem

Top-spec trim brings extra kit and a new ‘Emerald Blue’ paint option, but you’ll pay for the privilege

By:Richard Ingram
10 Nov 2026
Citroen C5 Aircross Emerald - front5

The Citroen C5 Aircross and its electric e-C5 sibling are now available in a glitzy new Emerald trim level. Sitting above the previous Max flagship and priced from £37,290, the Emerald spec is available across the whole powertrain line-up and throws almost the entire Citroen options list at the practical family SUV.

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Bizarrely, the one unique feature – the Emerald Blue paint – is a £645 option; the only no-cost colour is Perla Nera Black. Regardless, Citroen says that all Emerald models come with a black roof and coloured clips on the front bumper and doors to “complement the new colourway”.

Emerald trim builds on the previous top-spec Max model, and as such features all of that car’s standard-fit trinkets and treats. That means all versions have Citroen’s Drive Assist Pack 2.0, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, plus a “high-definition” head-up display.

On top of that, Emerald models get a set of 19-inch ‘Moondust’ alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof and a frameless rear-view mirror. The seats are covered in a new grey part-cloth, part-leather-effect trim, once again “complemented” by “Emerald interior detailing and lighting”.

Citroen C5 Aircross Emerald - dash5

As mentioned, the Emerald trim level is available across the C5 Aircross and e-C5 Aircross ranges, kicking off with the entry-level Hybrid 145 powertrain priced from £37,290. Above this sits the 192bhp petrol-electric Plug-in Hybrid, at £39,860.

Two variants of the e-C5 Aircross are offered: the Comfort Range and Long Range. The former gets a 73kWh battery for up to 321 miles pr charge, while the latter ups the car’s usability with a larger 97kWh battery, claiming 100 miles of extra range. 

Prices for the e-C5 Emerald start from £40,345 and £44,965 respectively, although the cheaper car is currently available with the Government’s £1,500 Electric Car Grant, reducing the price to just £38,845 – £1,015 less than the equivalent PHEV.

All models are on sale now. We expect the C5 Aircross Emerald to be offered through Auto Express’s Buy a Car service very soon, but if you can’t wait, the entry-level You version is currently available to lease for as little as £334 per month.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Richard Ingram deputy editor Auto Express
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

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