Verdict

I’ll be genuinely sad to see the e-C5 Aircross go. When it comes to comfort, little comes close; an antidote to its try-hard sporty rivals, it’s the perfect companion if you’re fed up of feeling flustered by Britain’s broken roads.

Mileage: 7,938 miles

7,938 miles Efficiency: 3.4mi/kWh

The UK’s pothole pandemic needs to be seen to be believed. Yet that’s very much the problem: you often don’t see them until it’s too late. Impact punctures are commonplace, and something I can vouch for after I was caught by a debilitating blowout on my previous Volkswagen Golf R earlier this year.

But Citroen, the king of comfort and compliance, does things differently. I’ve commented regularly about what an agreeable motorway car our e-C5 Aircross is, and it’ll be one of my main takeaways when the car returns to its maker later this month. Yet for Citroen, that’s simply not enough.

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In November 2025, the company teamed up with Gateshead Council and pledged to fund a week of pothole filling. A drop in the ocean when you consider that one in 20 UK roads is apparently in need of urgent repairs, but a statement of intent nonetheless.

Following this seemingly selfless endeavour, Citroen created its ‘Better Roads Manifesto’, detailing a six-point plan to “improve the long-term health of Britain’s local road network” using AI and apps such as Stan.