Verdict

The Vauxhall Mokka GSE’s fundamental underpinnings are strong, but it lacks that final 10 or 20 per cent to make it a truly special small SUV. Further tweaks would up the excitement, while some sort of artificial engine noise would increase engagement. That said, it’s quick and reasonably comfortable for a car of its kind, even if the compromised range and so-so space inside might limit its real-world practicality.

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Vauxhall's hot-hatch history is long and illustrious. But with a little while to wait until we try the much-anticipated Corsa GSE, the British brand is whetting our appetite with its new hot Mokka SUV – driven here on UK roads for the first time.

We’ve sampled the Vauxhall Mokka GSE before. Our early drive late last year was largely positive, with the car proving fast and capable through bends, but neither wayward nor unruly. But we still had questions, mainly about the car’s ride, refinement and range.

First things first, then. Over the fast, undulating, and often broken backroads of north Yorkshire, the Mokka GSE felt surprisingly adept. Its standard 20-inch wheels and rubberband-like tyres lead you to expect a back-breaking ride, where in reality, initial comfort concerns are quickly offset by the Mokka’s tall suspension and SUV stance.