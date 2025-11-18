New Vauxhall Mokka GSE 2026 review: hot SUV fails to excite
There's no doubt that the new Vauxhall Mokka GSE is fast, but it fails to inspire from behind the wheel
Verdict
The Vauxhall Mokka GSE’s fundamental underpinnings are strong, but it lacks that final 10 or 20 per cent to make it a truly special small SUV. Further tweaks would up the excitement, while some sort of artificial engine noise would increase engagement. That said, it’s quick and reasonably comfortable for a car of its kind, even if the compromised range and so-so space inside might limit its real-world practicality.
Vauxhall's hot-hatch history is long and illustrious. But with a little while to wait until we try the much-anticipated Corsa GSE, the British brand is whetting our appetite with its new hot Mokka SUV – driven here on UK roads for the first time.
We’ve sampled the Vauxhall Mokka GSE before. Our early drive late last year was largely positive, with the car proving fast and capable through bends, but neither wayward nor unruly. But we still had questions, mainly about the car’s ride, refinement and range.
First things first, then. Over the fast, undulating, and often broken backroads of north Yorkshire, the Mokka GSE felt surprisingly adept. Its standard 20-inch wheels and rubberband-like tyres lead you to expect a back-breaking ride, where in reality, initial comfort concerns are quickly offset by the Mokka’s tall suspension and SUV stance.
Used - available now
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40,929 milesManualPetrol1.2LCash £12,790
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47,487 milesManualPetrol1.2LCash £12,510
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16,655 milesManualPetrol1.2LCash £12,763
2022 Vauxhall
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57,128 milesManualPetrol1.2LCash £11,207
As for refinement and range, there’s a bit of motor whine at low speeds, and tyre noise is more prominent at the top end, but it’s nothing a few tweaks of the stereo settings can’t fix. These are well-documented electric car issues; the otherwise-peaceful powertrain consistently brings background sounds to the fore.
Efficiency, meanwhile, shows room for improvement. With 277bhp on tap (179bhp per tonne), the GSE does goad you into driving faster than you might otherwise, but we still expect more than 2.8mi/kWh from a baby SUV that weighs less than 1,600kg. That kind of ‘economy’ can be considered a worst-case scenario, but would limit the Mokka’s battery range to around 150 miles in the real world. Obviously, a lighter right foot or a lower average speed would increase the range closer to the 209-mile WLTP-rated figure.
It’s also worth noting that to get maximum miles from your Mokka GSE you need to spend an extra £100 on optional Goodyear Eagle F1 tyres. With the standard, super-grippy Michelin rubber, your theoretical range drops to less than 200 miles. For reference, the standard (154bhp) Mokka will officially do more than 250 miles on a charge.
No upgrades have been made to the electrical hardware, meaning you’re restricted to a mediocre 100kW DC peak speed – enough for a zero to 80 per cent top-up in a little less than 30 minutes. A full charge via a home wallbox is possible overnight.
This might all sound a little lukewarm, but in truth the Mokka does just enough to convince you it's worthy of its GSE (Grand Sport Electric) branding. Under the metal is a motorsport-developed chassis shared with the Mokka GSE Rally (a fully electric competition vehicle built to the FIA's eRally5 regulations), mated to lower, stiffer springs, uprated axles and a new rear anti-roll bar. There’s a Torsen limited-slip differential at the front, plus a faster steering rack and Alcon four-piston brakes with 380mm ventilated discs.
The result is an unwavering sense of control over flowing backroads. The steering is weighty and direct, and the brakes, which have apparently been given a “GSE-optimised pedal tune”, offer decent feel and plenty of stopping power. You can increase the energy recuperation via the B button on the centre console, but like all Stellantis models, the Mokka doesn’t offer anything close to one-pedal driving.
The stiffer springs keep the body under tight control without making the ride overly firm. But while the differential helps lock the front wheels and pull the car through tight corners, if you ask for too much too soon, the safety systems will rein things in, ticking you off by flashing the dinky traction-control light at you.
It’s perhaps not outright fun, but it’s certainly fast. The 0-62mph sprint takes 5.9 seconds; throttle response is instant and well calibrated, and it’ll keep pulling long past the national speed limit. The Eco and Normal driving modes limit the power on offer, but flick through to Sport or kick down via the pressure point at the end of the throttle travel and you’ll get access to the full 277bhp, no matter which mode you’re driving in.
Our biggest complaint is the complete lack of a backing track. We’ve seen more and more makers – from Honda and Hyundai, to BMW and Porsche – turning to synthesised sounds to boost engagement, but there’s nothing of the sort for Mokka GSE drivers. All is not lost, however: Marc Fetzer, VP of current products at Vauxhall/Opel, told us we “may see some upgrades in the near future”.
Otherwise though, it’s a Mokka with the dial turned up a notch. The styling is subtle, with flashes of yellow on the brake calipers and decals, a contrast-colour roof (and bonnet) and those huge alloy wheels. Inside, there’s a set of heated Alcantara seats that are supportive and comfortable, plus special stitching, silver trim inserts and a frameless rear-view mirror.
The infotainment system, which is fine if a little laggy by modern standards, gets a yellow background colour on some cool GSE-specific performance pages. These show key stats including power, torque and battery voltage. There’s also a G-force meter and an acceleration timer, although we suspect you’ll use this once when showing your new car off to friends, then file it away forever.
Quality is adequate, but aside from the seats and some extra suede on the doors, there isn’t much to separate it from the standard SUV. That’s arguably not necessary, though; the GSE actually undercuts the top-spec Ultimate car by more than £1,100, despite having almost twice the power and no discernable drop-off in standard kit. The GSE starts from £35,495 including the £1,500 Electric Car Grant, making it a bit of a bargain, truth be told.
Despite the integrated headrests, those figure-hugging bucket seats don’t unreasonably compromise rear legroom, although the Mokka’s positioning as a B-segment SUV means it’s still not the most spacious family car on sale. The 310-litre boot is nothing to write home about either; a Cupra Raval, despite being smaller in every dimension than the Mokka and a closer competitor to the upcoming Corsa GSE, is more spacious inside. It feels more modern, too.
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|Model:
|Vauxhall Mokka GSE
|Price:
|£36,995
|Powertrain:
|54kWh battery, 1x e-motor
|Power/torque:
|277bhp/345Nm
|Transmission:
|Single-speed automatic, front-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|5.9 seconds
|Top speed:
|124mph
|Range:
|209 miles
|Charging:
|100kW (0-80% in 27 mins)
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,150/1,787/1,515mm
|On sale:
|Now