New Vauxhall Mokka GSE Rally points to upcoming sporty all-electric crossover

Vauxhall says the electric rally prototype will take the new GSE brand to the next level

By:Alastair Crooks
20 May 2025
Vauxhall Mokka GSE Rally - front3

The Vauxhall Mokka has carved a reputation as a competitive small SUV thanks to its affordability, solid kit list and overall efficiency – but it’s no performance car. Now, though, the British brand is looking to change that with the new GSE Rally.

As a prototype, you won’t see the Mokka GSE Rally out on the road, but it does give us our best look yet at what to expect from the upcoming Mokka GSE, which Vauxhall officially teased recently.  

Vauxhall has history in taking a humble EV and turning it into a fully-fledged rally car. Back in 2019, the firm unveiled the Corsa e-Rally (now named Corsa Rally Electric) for the one-make Opel Electric Rally Cup. Auto Express even had a passenger ride in the Corsa Rally Electric in 2023 and, as you’d expect, it felt far removed from the production car. 

The Mokka GSE Rally is the first car that’s been developed for the FIA’s new eRally5 regulations and while it gets a suite of upgrades for motorsport, it’s the connection to the new Mokka GSE that will excite most. Vauxhall claims the Mokka GSE Rally’s front-mounted electric motor produces 276bhp and 345Nm of torque, identical numbers to the new Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce and Abarth 600e.

Vauxhall Mokka GSE Rally - rear

Both of those cars from parent company Stellantis sit on a modified Perfo eCMP version of the eCMP architecture used on the standard Mokka Electric. Along with the GSE Rally, we expect the technical underpinnings of the hot Alfa and Abarth EVs will be used in the new Mokka GSE too – further underscored by the fact this prototype utilises a limited-slip differential, like the Italian cars. 

There are some elements of the rally car we don’t expect to make production, however. To help with off-road ability, the Mokka GSE Rally gets reinforced drive shafts and wheel hubs, uprated MacPherson struts and uniball mounts on the front axle, as well as a rigid rear axle with modified springs and dampers. There are also no electronic driving aids such as ABS, ESP, traction control or lane-keep assist.

To complement its higher output electric motor and rally revisions, the Mokka GSE Rally also sports an intriguing livery with ‘OMG! GSE’ branding and a mix of bright yellow and grey. Away from the roof scoop, bonnet pins and towing eyes, elements such as the black bonnet (which was a feature of the old Grandland GSe), larger brake set-up and yellow trim could all potentially arrive on the new Mokka GSE.

The new Mokka GSE Rally prototype will be shown off to the public for the first time at the next round of the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup in the Netherlands on 23 May. 

Click here for our list of the best performance cars...

