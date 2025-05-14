Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Vauxhall Mokka GSE charges in as sporty all-electric crossover

Mild-mannered Mokka could be set for a significant performance boost

By:Alastair Crooks
14 May 2025
Vauxhall Mokka GSE teaser image

Vauxhall is spreading its GSE sub-brand into new segments, with the Vauxhall Mokka small SUV set to receive the performance moniker. 

The GSE brand will ramp up this year with the Mokka GSE expected to arrive in the coming months alongside a new pure-electric Grandland GSE - replacing the previous-generation plug-in hybrid Grandland GSe. Even the all-electric Astra and Corsa are set to gain sporty GSE variants, too. 

Vauxhall says GSE customers will get “a chassis set-up that directly integrates the driver and offers exciting driving pleasure” with cars that are “designed to be stable when braking, cornering and at high speeds on the motorway, combined with emissions-free mobility”.

While we don’t think it's the most dynamic car in its class, the Mokka Electric uses the e-CMP architecture from parent firm Stellantis. Within this stable there’s the newer Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce and Abarth 600e, which both use a modified version of this platform called Perfo e-CMP. The Alfa Romeo and Abarth are capable of using a 278bhp electric motor to power the front wheels via a limited-slip differential, although there’s also a less-powerful 235bhp version of the Abarth that might be better-suited for use in the Mokka GSE. 

New Vauxhall GSE badge

Either way, we expect the all-electric Mokka GSE to provide a notable performance advantage over the current 154bhp model when it arrives, possibly as soon as late-2025. 

As for design, there’s not much to go off with Vauxhall’s shadowy Mokka GSE teaser images, although it’ll get the same ‘IntelliLux’ LED Matrix headlights currently offered on higher-spec models. Vauxhall says GSE owners can look forward to a “sporty look” – which we expect to follow the older GSe model’s larger wheels, white paint and more aggressive front and rear bumpers.

Vauxhall noted how the ‘GSE’ logo has changed since its introduction in 2022, with not only a tweak in design but also size - replacing the old ‘GSe’ format. It still stands for ‘Grand Sport Electric’ and was designed to replace Vauxhall’s old GSi logo that featured on the likes of the Carlton, Nova and Astra.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

