Car Deal of the Day: Citroen C5 Aircross offers tons of comfort for £210 a month
The Citroen C5 Aircross is an excellent family SUV – and very affordable. It’s our Deal of the Day for 19 October.
- Sharp design; comfortable driving experience
- Top-spec Max model
- Get the deal at only £209.99 a month
Few mid-sized SUVs offer such an enticing blend of comfort, high equipment levels and sharp design all on a shoestring as the Citroen C5 Aircross. This French family car is currently available through our marketplace for just £210 a month.
This very affordable leasing deal comes from Rivervale Leasing through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, and it’s for two years with a 12-month initial payment. That upfront sum comes to a reasonable £2,782.68, with mileage limited to 5,000 a year.
It’s a very tempting offer for family buyers looking for strong value. But of course you can tweak the deal to suit your budget.
A nine-month initial payment comes in at £2,334.78, with the monthly outlay rising to a still-very-affordable £230.22. Raising the mileage allowance to a more flexible 8,000-a-year can be done for less than £20 extra a month, too.
The latest C5 Aircross trades on high style and impressive comfort levels to win over buyers in the ultra-competitive family mid-sized SUV market. It has a head-turning design, while still remaining faithful to the French brand’s focus on building comfortable cars that are easy to live with.
This deal really is easy to live with because it’s for the top-spec Max model. Here you’ll be treated to an eight-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats and steering wheel, plus a head-up display.
Those seats are worth dwelling on for a moment longer because they are badged ‘Advanced Comfort’. Extra padding ensures aching backs are a thing of the past, plus on this Max car they’re trimmed in smart blue upholstery. In fact, the whole interior is well considered, with a smart design and a high-quality feel.
This C5 gets Citroen’s 1.2-litre petrol hybrid engine. With 142bhp, acceleration is more than respectable enough, at just over 11 seconds. But the big boon is the 53.3mpg claimed fuel consumption and the comfortable ride.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great Citroen C5 Aircross leasing offers from leading providers on our Citroen C5 Aircross page.
Check out the Citroen C5 Aircross deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…
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