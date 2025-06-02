Car Deal of the Day: Citroen C5 Aircross offers tons of comfort for £210 a month

Sharp design; comfortable driving experience

Top-spec Max model

Get the deal at only £209.99 a month

Few mid-sized SUVs offer such an enticing blend of comfort, high equipment levels and sharp design all on a shoestring as the Citroen C5 Aircross. This French family car is currently available through our marketplace for just £210 a month.

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This very affordable leasing deal comes from Rivervale Leasing through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, and it’s for two years with a 12-month initial payment. That upfront sum comes to a reasonable £2,782.68, with mileage limited to 5,000 a year.

It’s a very tempting offer for family buyers looking for strong value. But of course you can tweak the deal to suit your budget.

A nine-month initial payment comes in at £2,334.78, with the monthly outlay rising to a still-very-affordable £230.22. Raising the mileage allowance to a more flexible 8,000-a-year can be done for less than £20 extra a month, too.

The latest C5 Aircross trades on high style and impressive comfort levels to win over buyers in the ultra-competitive family mid-sized SUV market. It has a head-turning design, while still remaining faithful to the French brand’s focus on building comfortable cars that are easy to live with.